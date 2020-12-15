Eugene Dale "Gene" Slack, 76, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, died Dec. 9, 2020. Gene was born on June 17, 1944, in Gothenburg, to Gerald and Ina Slack where he joined his three older siblings, Dean, Ron and Donna. Later, Gary arrived and completed the family. Gene attended a oneroom schoolhouse through eighth grade. He attended Gothenburg High School and then Cozad High School, where he received his diploma. He loved learning and figuring out how to fix everything on the family farm. Gene started his career with the Union Pacific Railroad, working as a plumber on stationary equipment. In 1977, he moved to Cheyenne, where he worked as an engineer until he retired. Gene had two wonderful daughters, Charity, born in 1976, and Amy, born in 1979. He loved tickling them, going for ice cream and traveling with his daughters. He enjoyed mentorship, helping children with their 4-H projects and anything they may have wanted to learn. He was honored with several mentoring awards for his work with the youth of Cheyenne. Recently, he enjoyed serving through the Senior Center and finding ways to support the older community in Cheyenne. Gene was the epitome of a life-long learner by trying new hobbies all the time. He was constantly trying a new adventure, loved researching a new-found hobby and sharing his learning with others. He often had a project to do with his grandchildren to teach them a new skill. He loved spending time with friends in the great outdoors with many hunting and fishing expeditions. He enjoyed taking trips to new places to camp, hunt and fish and would stop to see friends and family along the way. Later in life, he began his love of classic car restoration. He traveled all over the country to find the parts and cars he wanted to restore. He loved sharing rides in his cars with others. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Ina Slack; his brothers, Ron and Gary Slack; brother-in-law, John Hazen; and granddaughter, Elizabeth LaBrie. Gene is survived by daughters, Charity LaBrie of Grand Island and Amy (Diron) Jacobsen of Hannibal, Missouri; grandchildren, Ayva, Josiah, and Elijah LaBrie and Kyla, Adilynn, Cayden and Breckyn Jacobsen; brother, Dean (Pam) Slack; sister, Donna Hazen; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. As we celebrate the life of our father, we would love to hear the stories and memories that you have of him. Please email them to [email protected]
or [email protected]
Thank you for sharing some special parts of his life with us. Donations are suggested to the Eugene Slack Memorial Fund, c/o Charity LaBrie, 4416 Stoneridge Path, Grand Island, NE 68801. A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, at the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Interment will be at a later date in Gothenburg. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, at the Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 15, 2020.