Menu
Search by Name
Menu
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte Telegraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Eunice LaVaughn Brown
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Odean Colonial Chapel
302 South Sycamore Street
North Platte, NE
Eunice LaVaughn Brown, 91, formerly of North Platte, passed away Dec. 4, 2020, at Stonehearth Estates in Gothenburg. Eunice was born April 8, 1929, to Edna and Harry Willard in Miller. The family lived in Grant, Big Springs, Chappell and eventually Hershey. Eunice graduated from high school in Curtis. On July 7, 1948, Eunice married Clarence R. Brown in Hershey. Eunice enjoyed traveling, gardening, sewing and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She volunteered with the Girl Scouts, PTA, Christians Women's Club and Great Plains Health, where she has the record for the most volunteer hours, accumulating over 11,000 hours. Eunice was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence; parents, Harry and Edna Willard; brother, Lynn Willard; and nephew, Randy Willard. She is survived by her daughters, Madeline (Kerry) Miller, of Loveland, Colorado, and Gaylene (Leroy) Brindle of Brady; sister, Lila Rapp of Kansas City, Kansas; sister-in-law, Dorothy Willard of North Platte; five grandchildren, Shawn, Christian, Dawn, Jason and Trina; eight great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; and other family. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com. Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 9, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 7:00p.m.
Odean Colonial Chapel
302 South Sycamore Street, North Platte, NE
Dec
10
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Odean Colonial Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Granddaughter
Christian Miller-Foster
December 11, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results