Eunice LaVaughn Brown, 91, formerly of North Platte, passed away Dec. 4, 2020, at Stonehearth Estates in Gothenburg. Eunice was born April 8, 1929, to Edna and Harry Willard in Miller. The family lived in Grant, Big Springs, Chappell and eventually Hershey. Eunice graduated from high school in Curtis. On July 7, 1948, Eunice married Clarence R. Brown in Hershey. Eunice enjoyed traveling, gardening, sewing and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She volunteered with the Girl Scouts, PTA, Christians Women's Club and Great Plains Health, where she has the record for the most volunteer hours, accumulating over 11,000 hours. Eunice was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence; parents, Harry and Edna Willard; brother, Lynn Willard; and nephew, Randy Willard. She is survived by her daughters, Madeline (Kerry) Miller, of Loveland, Colorado, and Gaylene (Leroy) Brindle of Brady; sister, Lila Rapp of Kansas City, Kansas; sister-in-law, Dorothy Willard of North Platte; five grandchildren, Shawn, Christian, Dawn, Jason and Trina; eight great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; and other family. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com
. Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 9, 2020.