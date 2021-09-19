Evelyn Arlene (Cash) Brown, 79, a long-time resident of Grand Island and of Lincoln late in life, died peacefully in Lincoln on Sept. 13, 2021. Evelyn was born in Ringgold to Leo and Mable Cash. She grew up in Tryon, graduating as valedictorian of her high school class. She also spent significant time in North Platte during her early years. Upon graduating high school, she married Albert Brown in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Oct. 24, 1960. She was married for 47 years until Al's passing in 2007. The couple lived and started their family in Omaha before moving to Grand Island in 1967, where she lived for over 50 years. Evelyn stayed home to raise four kids until her youngest child reached middle school. She then worked for various local agencies in the auto insurance industry until she retired a few years ago. Family and her faith were very important to Evelyn. For decades, she was heavily involved with service and volunteer activities. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and Daughters of the American Revolution. Those who knew Evelyn appreciated the smile on her face, positive outlook and kind words she offered. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert; her parents, Leo and Mable Cash of Tryon; and all of her siblings, Clyde, Dale, Larry, Leona and Audrey. She is survived by her son and his wife, Clark and Cheryl Brown of Grand Island, grandchildren, Justin Brown and Megan and Jeff Elsbury and great-grandchildren Olivia, Damon and Sebastian; son, Jerry Brown of Omaha; daughter, Julie Bell of Lincoln, grandchildren Derek, Brandon, Sean and Lauren Bell and great-grandchildren Liam, Brecken and Baylor; son, Eric Brown of Lincoln and grandchildren Eli, Will and Ellen Brown. Memorials may be sent to All-Faiths Funeral Home, 2929 S Locust St, Grand Island, NE 68801, to be distributed to Hope Harbor and the Crisis Center in Grand Island. A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at GI Free Church in Grand Island, where Evelyn was a member. The family will be hosting a gathering from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at All Faiths Funeral Home, Grand Island, which is in charge of arrangements. All are welcome.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Sep. 19, 2021.