Evelyn was born on July 6, 1929, in Wallace to Frank and Eva (Whitaker) Correll. She attended grade school in rural Wallace and graduated high school from the University of Nebraska School of Agriculture in Curtis in 1947. The family moved to their ranch home in McPherson County south of Tryon in 1946. Evelyn married Gerald Pyzer on Jan 17, 1948, in North Platte. Gerald preceded her in death on March 19, 1950. On Feb. 12, 1953, she married Emory Daly at her parents' home. To this union, four children were born: Patricia, Charles, David and Lori. Emory preceded her in death on Nov. 27, 1975. Emory and Evelyn purchased a ranch on the Dismal River south of Thedford in 1961. Evelyn spent many years in the Thedford community where she attended her children's school events, including high school rodeos which she greatly enjoyed. She also worked at the local grocery store. Evelyn was very talented in sewing, crocheting and knitting and was often in the kitchen cooking and baking. She moved to North Platte in 1985 and spent many years working at the Walmart store. She loved seeing the people she knew come thru the store and many made it a point to go thru her checkout stand. In 2015, she officially retired and moved to Broken Bow. Evelyn is preceded in death by her parents and in-laws; husbands; daughter, Patricia; grandson, Derek Daly; brothers, Clarence, Ted and Rusty; brothers-in-law, Clinton (Jean) Daly, Swede Daly and Dick (Meredieth) Daly; sisters-in-law, Phyllis (Hermal) Priest and Wanda Daly. She is survived by her children, Charles (Melanie) Daly, David (Sharon) Daly and Lori (Craig) Barta; grandchildren, Tyler (Rachel) Daly and children Camilla, Cooper and baby girl Daly (due in February), Colin (David) Daly, Riley Daly, Kari Daly, Benton Daly, Garrett (Amanda) Daly and daughter Palmer, Trevor (Derra) Daly, Jaecee (Cactus) Aanenson and Wyatt Barta; brother, Jim (Della) Correll; sisters-in-law, Evelyn Correll, Lois Correll, Rita Correll, Dee Daly and Vera (Bill) Jividen; brother-in-law, Byron Daly; and many nieces and nephews. Memorials are suggested to the Callahan Cancer Center. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home with Pastor Rick Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Miller Cemetery, near Tryon. The service will be livestreamed on the Adams & Swanson Facebook page for those unable to attend. Visitation will be from noon to 7 p.m., with family present 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 30, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2021.
Sponsored by Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte.
6 Entries
I am sending my most sincere condolences and prayers to Evelyns family. I was out of state and was not able to attend services, but I did watch online........Evelyn was one special lady and a special friend. Many years together at WM made her more than a coworker to me and knowing many of the same people gave us alot to visit about, but her family that she was so very proud of and loved so very much were often the topics we focused on. I will cherish the memory of the christmas card and letter that I got from her this past christmas. I had every intention of getting over to see her following that letter but as life would have it, my mother was slipping away from us and left us the end of June and was buried on Evelyns birthday........She knew my mother so I have no doubt my mom greeted her at heavens gate as she was welcomed in by all who had gone before her and into the arms of our sweet Jesus that was waiting to give her a welcome home hug. Thinking of all of you and my prayers will continue for peace.
Joleen Oosting
October 6, 2021
We were so sad to hear that Evelyn had passed away. She was such a wonderful, warm and caring person!
We both remember when we moved to Thedford in the late 1970´s for our first teaching jobs and Evelyn and her whole family were so welcoming and kind to us. We will never forget that!! When she moved to North Platte, we again had a chance to see her at work in Walmart. We would always look for her at the cash register and make sure that we had a visit with her for a little while. It was always very enjoyable!
You all are certainly in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Take care.
Roger & Kristy Volentine
Friend
October 2, 2021
Sending our thoughts and prayers to all the family. Evelyn was a sweetheart and will be greatly missed.
Tom & Doris (Gift) Sweet
Friend
October 2, 2021
Our prayers are with you .sorry for your loss. Barb Gragg
Barbara Gragg
Friend
October 1, 2021
I worked with Evelyn at Walmart for several years. She was such a sweetheart! so fun to work with and talk about anything and everything on our breaks. Always had a smile! Rest In Peace My friend, you will be missed. Our Deepest Sympathy to her family. In our daily prayers, Patsy Dilley
Patsy Dilley
Coworker
September 30, 2021
Evelyn was a very special lady, she will be missed by all who knew her. Our hearts go out to the family in this time of sorrow.