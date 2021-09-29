Evelyn was born on July 6, 1929, in Wallace to Frank and Eva (Whitaker) Correll. She attended grade school in rural Wallace and graduated high school from the University of Nebraska School of Agriculture in Curtis in 1947. The family moved to their ranch home in McPherson County south of Tryon in 1946. Evelyn married Gerald Pyzer on Jan 17, 1948, in North Platte. Gerald preceded her in death on March 19, 1950. On Feb. 12, 1953, she married Emory Daly at her parents' home. To this union, four children were born: Patricia, Charles, David and Lori. Emory preceded her in death on Nov. 27, 1975. Emory and Evelyn purchased a ranch on the Dismal River south of Thedford in 1961. Evelyn spent many years in the Thedford community where she attended her children's school events, including high school rodeos which she greatly enjoyed. She also worked at the local grocery store. Evelyn was very talented in sewing, crocheting and knitting and was often in the kitchen cooking and baking. She moved to North Platte in 1985 and spent many years working at the Walmart store. She loved seeing the people she knew come thru the store and many made it a point to go thru her checkout stand. In 2015, she officially retired and moved to Broken Bow. Evelyn is preceded in death by her parents and in-laws; husbands; daughter, Patricia; grandson, Derek Daly; brothers, Clarence, Ted and Rusty; brothers-in-law, Clinton (Jean) Daly, Swede Daly and Dick (Meredieth) Daly; sisters-in-law, Phyllis (Hermal) Priest and Wanda Daly. She is survived by her children, Charles (Melanie) Daly, David (Sharon) Daly and Lori (Craig) Barta; grandchildren, Tyler (Rachel) Daly and children Camilla, Cooper and baby girl Daly (due in February), Colin (David) Daly, Riley Daly, Kari Daly, Benton Daly, Garrett (Amanda) Daly and daughter Palmer, Trevor (Derra) Daly, Jaecee (Cactus) Aanenson and Wyatt Barta; brother, Jim (Della) Correll; sisters-in-law, Evelyn Correll, Lois Correll, Rita Correll, Dee Daly and Vera (Bill) Jividen; brother-in-law, Byron Daly; and many nieces and nephews. Memorials are suggested to the Callahan Cancer Center. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home with Pastor Rick Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Miller Cemetery, near Tryon. The service will be livestreamed on the Adams & Swanson Facebook page for those unable to attend. Visitation will be from noon to 7 p.m., with family present 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 30, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.



Published by North Platte Telegraph from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2021.