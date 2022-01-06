Frank Cardenas, 82, of North Platte, died at Great Plains Health on Jan. 4, 2022. Frank was born on Jan. 18, 1939, in Sutherland. He was one of 13 children born to Pedro and Manuela Cardenas and was raised in North Platte. He graduated from North Platte High School and then went to work for Latcher Construction, which was later bought out by James E. Simon Construction. Frank started as a heavy equipment operator, worked as a plant operator then became a foreman. After working for 47 years, he retired in 2011. On Sept. 7, 1961, Frank was united in marriage to Rose Lee Soto in Ogallala and they made their home together in North Platte. He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. After retiring, Frank enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rose; his parents, Pedro and Manuela; brother, Jose; sister, Mary Kimbrough; and sister-in-law, Denise Cardenas. Survivors include his children, Phillip (Page) Cardenas of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Jose (Krystal) Cardenas, Thomas Cardenas (Shannon Kirkpatrick), Cristina Cardenas (Robert Lawrence Sr.), Linda Cardenas Johnson (Rick Miller) and Tammy (Brian) Torrez, all of North Platte; his brothers, Juan, Paul, Antonio, Pete Jr. (Lena), Thomas and Michael Cardenas; sisters, Virginia Lopez, Lucy Ackerman, Rosie (John) Rodriguez and Ophelia Martinez; 12 grandchildren; and many other family members. Memorials are suggested to St. Patrick Catholic Church. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com
. Services will be Friday, Jan. 7, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Rosary will be at 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Burial will be at the North Platte Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Jan. 6, 2022.