Fred Alvin Moore, 81, of Gothenburg, died June 11, 2021, at Gothenburg Health. Fred was born Oct. 9, 1939, in Gothenburg, the son of Fred Alvin Sr. and Lula Lea (Dawson) Moore. The family lived south of North Platte on what was called West Place and moved back to Gothenburg when he was very young. He attended Antelope County School and then Gothenburg High School. Fred served his country in the U.S. Army in peacetime between Korea and Vietnam. He was a rancher and drove a truck for over 58 years. Fred married Opal "Jerry" Frazier in December 1968. Jerry passed away on Jan. 24, 1975. He later married Terri Lou Ostendorf in May 1979, and they later divorced. Fred enjoyed rodeos of all kinds and in all kinds of places. He used to haul rodeo stock for the Hudson's and while doing that he met Reba McEntire in Bertrand before she was "Reba," just a plain cowgirl. He met and shook hands with Kitty Wells behind the bucking chutes in at the San Antonio stock show. Fred has always been very proud of his shorthorn cattle. Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Fred Sr. and Lula Moore; sister, Sara Jane Ostergard; brother-in-law, Gage Ostergard; nephew, Nic Ostergard; and his wife, Opal "Jerry" Moore. He is survived by his son, Joe (Mandy) Moore of Gothenburg; daughter, Jacie (Kim) Moore of Gothenburg; grandchildren, Megan Moore of Kearney, Korbin Moore of Gothenburg, Patrick Moore of Gothenburg and Oliver Moore of Gothenburg; nieces and nephews, Barb (Chuck) Havlicek of Manhattan, Kansas, Steve Ostergard of Gothenburg, John Ostergard of Grand Island, Karlene Ostergard of Callaway and Angie (Rod) Mason of Gothenburg; along with numerous extended family and a host of friends. Memorials are suggested to the Gothenburg Volunteer Fire Department or the Gothenburg FFA. Online condolences may be shared at blasestrauser.com
. Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel with Pastor Larry Viter officiating. Burial will follow at the Peckham Cemetery, Gothenburg. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m., with family present 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, June 15, at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Jun. 15, 2021.