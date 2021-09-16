Fredrick "Fred" Stump, geologist, 92, of Wichita, Kansas, passed away on Sept. 13, 2021. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, George and Mayme Larkin; parents, Eleanor and Fredrick W. Stump, Sr.; and brothers, Joseph and Gerard Stump. Fred is survived by his wife, Elizabeth "Betty"; sons, Bill (Therese), Fred "Rick" (Diane) and Pat; five grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Kansas Geological Foundation, Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice and St. Francis of Assisi Rebuild My Church Campaign. Online condolences may be shared at dlwichita.com
. Rosary will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at the church. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Sep. 16, 2021.