I was so sorry to hear about Fred. He will be remembered as a gentleman geologist as he was always there to support, educate, and share advice and data. I also remember the times spent in Missouri with all the Pet. Inc. families-Stumps, Linehans, Jirrels, and the Messingers. Good times camping and trout fishing. Praying for peace and comfort,

Debra FitzGerald September 16, 2021