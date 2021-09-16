Menu
Fredrick "Fred" Stump
Fredrick "Fred" Stump, geologist, 92, of Wichita, Kansas, passed away on Sept. 13, 2021. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, George and Mayme Larkin; parents, Eleanor and Fredrick W. Stump, Sr.; and brothers, Joseph and Gerard Stump. Fred is survived by his wife, Elizabeth "Betty"; sons, Bill (Therese), Fred "Rick" (Diane) and Pat; five grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Kansas Geological Foundation, Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice and St. Francis of Assisi Rebuild My Church Campaign. Online condolences may be shared at dlwichita.com. Rosary will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at the church. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West is in charge of arrangements.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Rosary
7:00p.m.
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
861 N. Socora, Wichita, KS
Sep
17
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
861 N. Socora, Wichita, KS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are very sorry to hear about the loss of a man who has had such a great impact on people we care deeply about. You are all very dear to us, Stump family, sending hugs and condolences.
Krae & Kinsey Dutoit
September 16, 2021
I was so sorry to hear about Fred. He will be remembered as a gentleman geologist as he was always there to support, educate, and share advice and data. I also remember the times spent in Missouri with all the Pet. Inc. families-Stumps, Linehans, Jirrels, and the Messingers. Good times camping and trout fishing. Praying for peace and comfort,
Debra FitzGerald
September 16, 2021
We are very sorry to hear about your dad, grandpa and great grandpa. Our sympathy to you all!
Tom & Jane Goering
September 16, 2021
