Gary K. Bargell Gary K. Bargell, 83, of North Platte, died April 20, 2022, at his home. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the First Lutheran Church with the Rev. Patrick Sipes officiating. Inurnment will follow at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Visitation is noon to 7 p.m., with family present 5-7 p.m., Monday, April 25, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Apr. 22, 2022.