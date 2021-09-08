Gary Dean Berges, 75, of North Platte, passed away Sept. 2, 2021, at his home. Gary was born March 6, 1946, in Holyoke, Colorado, to Alfred and Opal (Crumm) Berges. Gary graduated from Holyoke High School with the class of 1964. On April 19, 1968, Gary was united in marriage to Charlene Newcomb in Cheyenne, Wyoming. To this union, three children were born. The couple lived in Laramie and Cheyenne, Wyoming, where Gary worked at the Dodge Chrysler dealership. In 1969, the couple moved to North Platte where Gary worked for McKay Motors for many years, then moved to Texas where he worked for a dealership there. In 1999, they moved to Ogallala, where he started truck driving for Dahlsten Trucking and Pile Trucking. Gary loved to be around people and with his family. He enjoyed his many friends and liked reconnecting with them. He loved to be on the lake fishing, hunting and his hunting dogs. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Opal Berges; and brother, Roy Berges. Gary is survived by his wife, Charlene of North Platte; children, Leslie (Randy) Sherman of Texas, Allen (Jennifer) Berges of Fort Lupton, Colorado, and Steven (Kim Blunt) Berges of North Platte; six grandchildren, Evan, Ayslyn, Kaya, Misty, Gary and Paul; four great-grandchildren, Nevaeh, Grayson, Kevin and Drew; and numerous other family and friends. Memorials are suggested to Great Plains Hospice, C/O Great Plains Health, North Platte, Nebraska. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com
. Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. MT Friday, Sept. 10, at New Life Church, 700 Foxhill Road, Ogallala, with Pastor Dave Cumming officiating. Visitation and memorial book signing will be from noon to 7 p.m., with family receiving friends 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 9, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Sep. 8, 2021.