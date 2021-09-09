Menu
Gary A. Thies
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
421 W. 4th St.
North Platte, NE
Gary A. Thies, 75, of North Platte, passed away Sept. 7, 2021, at his home. He was born on Dec. 19, 1945, to Adolph and Maxine (Harms) Thies in Auburn. Gary attended Linden Rural School and moved to town at age 10. In his freshman year, 1960, he moved to Fort Calhoun and graduated from high school there with the class of 1964. Gary was drafted in November 1965 into the United States Army and served one year in Vietnam. He received a Purple Heart for wounds received in action on Feb. 25, 1967. He spent the remainder of his enlistment at Fort Riley, Kansas, and left the service as a sergeant (E5). Gary then began a 34-year career with Union Pacific Railroad and retired in 2005. Gary married Jeanie Wilson of Ogallala in 1968 at the Little Church in Keystone. They made their home in North Platte and from this union, two children were born, Angie Thies and Danny Thies. They were married for 53 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Adolph and Maxine Thies. Gary is survived by his wife, Jeanie Thies; daughter, Angie (Kurt Bertelsen) Thies and their children, Hayden and Emerson Thies-Huber of White Bear Lake, Minnesota; son, Danny (Heather) Thies and their children, Tyler and Alexis Montoya and Bailey Thies of Temecula, California; sister, Sharon Rose of Eastern; and many other family members and friends. Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13, at First Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Emily McCreery officiating. Those wishing to sign the book may do so from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Calling hours
9:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
421 W. 4th St., North Platte, NE
Sep
13
Service
10:30a.m.
First Presbyterian Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
15 Entries
Jeanie and Family, I didn't know Gary personally, but know that he was much loved and will be sadly missed. We are all together on this journey of life, sharing each other's joy and sorrow.
Judy Rossetter
Acquaintance
November 17, 2021
Jeanie, Angie, and Danny, You are all in my thoughts and prayers! I was so saddened when I heard about Gary. Cling to family and friends as your hearts heal and you can cry, smile, and laugh together remembering all of your precious memories you share. Hugs and love to you all. Cheryl
Cheryl Franken
Friend
September 15, 2021
Nick Henline
September 13, 2021
Jeanie, Angie, Danny, and Families,
We are so saddened to hear the news of Gary’s passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this very difficult time of loss.
In sympathy and friendship,
Larry and Ginger Rivera
Ginger Rivera
Friend
September 12, 2021
Gary was a very nice person...good to work for and with...may he rest in peace...R.I.P.
Mark Schaeffer
Coworker
September 10, 2021
Mark& Sheryl Schaeffer
Mark Schaeffer
Coworker
September 10, 2021
You & your family are in my prayers, Jeanie. You & Gary have been fortunate to share so many years together. Treasure all those good times & memories!
Mabel Boots
Friend
September 10, 2021
So sorry for the family. He was a great guy
Jackie Belka
Friend
September 10, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Condolences to the family. Gary was great friend and foreman to work with over the years.
Kevin Kraning
Coworker
September 10, 2021
My condolences to Gary’s family. Jeanie was my schoolmate.
Carol Fosbinder Boernke
September 10, 2021
John & Sarah Trickler
September 9, 2021
So sorry for your loss.
Judy Buza
Friend
September 9, 2021
My deepest sympathy Jeanie, Danny and Angie. I spent many nights and weekends with your family and always looked up to Gary as a father. You're all in our prayers
TJ Green
Friend
September 9, 2021
Jeanie and family, so sorry to learn of Gary’s death. Prayers and sympathy.
Sandy Kruback
Acquaintance
September 9, 2021
Gary you will be truly missed. You and Jeanie were some of the best neighbors. My condolences to the entire family.
AMANDA ZELLER
September 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 15 of 15 results