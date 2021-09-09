Gary A. Thies, 75, of North Platte, passed away Sept. 7, 2021, at his home. He was born on Dec. 19, 1945, to Adolph and Maxine (Harms) Thies in Auburn. Gary attended Linden Rural School and moved to town at age 10. In his freshman year, 1960, he moved to Fort Calhoun and graduated from high school there with the class of 1964. Gary was drafted in November 1965 into the United States Army and served one year in Vietnam. He received a Purple Heart for wounds received in action on Feb. 25, 1967. He spent the remainder of his enlistment at Fort Riley, Kansas, and left the service as a sergeant (E5). Gary then began a 34-year career with Union Pacific Railroad and retired in 2005. Gary married Jeanie Wilson of Ogallala in 1968 at the Little Church in Keystone. They made their home in North Platte and from this union, two children were born, Angie Thies and Danny Thies. They were married for 53 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Adolph and Maxine Thies. Gary is survived by his wife, Jeanie Thies; daughter, Angie (Kurt Bertelsen) Thies and their children, Hayden and Emerson Thies-Huber of White Bear Lake, Minnesota; son, Danny (Heather) Thies and their children, Tyler and Alexis Montoya and Bailey Thies of Temecula, California; sister, Sharon Rose of Eastern; and many other family members and friends. Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com
. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13, at First Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Emily McCreery officiating. Those wishing to sign the book may do so from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2021.