Gary L. Wegner, 77, of North Platte, passed away Dec. 3, 2020, at the University of Nebraska Medicine in Omaha. Gary was born on June 26, 1943, in Bloomfield, to Orlin and Edna (Huetig) Wegner. After graduating from Bloomfield High School in 1961, he enlisted in the Air Force, where he served for four years as an airplane mechanic. He then worked as a dispatcher for the Nebraska State Patrol for more than 40 years, first in Scottsbluff, then in North Platte, where he eventually became a communications supervisor. For 55 years, Gary was a member of American Legion Post No. 163 in North Platte. Gary loved to fish for trout with his sister, Ellen, and hunt for turkey and deer with his brother-in-law, Lowell, Lowell's nephews and Steve and Wes Vawser. He spent several weeks each year at the family ranch in northern Nebraska, where he sprayed weeds and mowed the large yard and lane as an excuse to spend time outdoors, enjoying nature. He was an excellent gardener, sharing his produce with his friends and neighbors. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Ellen Wegner. Gary is survived by his sister, LaRae (Lowell) Vawser of Fairbury; nieces, Janet (William) Bauer of Gering and Laura (Kent) Gilbert of Hastings; nephew, Daniel Vawser of Dardenne Prairie, Missouri; and eight great-nieces and nephews. Memorials are suggested to the Nebraska State Patrol Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com
. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel with Pastor Gary Smith officiating. A private family burial will follow at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. The service will be livestreamed via Carpenter Memorial Chapel's Facebook page for those that cannot attend. Visitation and book signing will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is entrusted with arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 8, 2020.