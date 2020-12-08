Menu
Search by Name
Menu
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte Telegraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gary L. Wegner
FUNERAL HOME
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
1616 West B Street
North Platte, NE
Gary L. Wegner, 77, of North Platte, passed away Dec. 3, 2020, at the University of Nebraska Medicine in Omaha. Gary was born on June 26, 1943, in Bloomfield, to Orlin and Edna (Huetig) Wegner. After graduating from Bloomfield High School in 1961, he enlisted in the Air Force, where he served for four years as an airplane mechanic. He then worked as a dispatcher for the Nebraska State Patrol for more than 40 years, first in Scottsbluff, then in North Platte, where he eventually became a communications supervisor. For 55 years, Gary was a member of American Legion Post No. 163 in North Platte. Gary loved to fish for trout with his sister, Ellen, and hunt for turkey and deer with his brother-in-law, Lowell, Lowell's nephews and Steve and Wes Vawser. He spent several weeks each year at the family ranch in northern Nebraska, where he sprayed weeds and mowed the large yard and lane as an excuse to spend time outdoors, enjoying nature. He was an excellent gardener, sharing his produce with his friends and neighbors. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Ellen Wegner. Gary is survived by his sister, LaRae (Lowell) Vawser of Fairbury; nieces, Janet (William) Bauer of Gering and Laura (Kent) Gilbert of Hastings; nephew, Daniel Vawser of Dardenne Prairie, Missouri; and eight great-nieces and nephews. Memorials are suggested to the Nebraska State Patrol Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel with Pastor Gary Smith officiating. A private family burial will follow at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. The service will be livestreamed via Carpenter Memorial Chapel's Facebook page for those that cannot attend. Visitation and book signing will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is entrusted with arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 8, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
1616 West B Street, North Platte, NE
Dec
10
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
1616 West B Street, North Platte, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
I'll never forget you, Dad.
Daphne Sutton
Family
December 8, 2021
I miss you, Dad.
Daphne Sutton
December 6, 2021
herzliche Anteilnahme cousin( second degree) Dr. Willi Hütig , Germany Mutter Edna und Schwester Ellen haben 1989 Deutschland besucht.
Dr. Willi Hütig; D59494 Soest Germany
December 11, 2020
So sorry to hear of Gary's passing. He worked with my father and he thought so much of Gary. He was at our dinner table several times. Sending heart felt sympathy to Gary's family.
Karma Plantz-Bomberger
Friend
December 9, 2020
Gary will be missed greatly, he was the best neighbor! Gary was a very generous thoughtful man always offering raspberries when ripe, apples from his tree, and a variety of homemade wine from his collection. He would be outside snow-blowing the sidewalks up and down the block when it snowed before I could even get outside. He would always text me when he saw a package on my porch wondering if I wanted him to take it to his house until i got home from work. I will forever miss his smile, genuine conversation, and friendly wave as he strolled by the house every day. He will forever hold a special place in my heart and the hearts of my sons and their families! I'm sure the fishing is great in heaven, enjoy! Until we meet again Gary.
Pam Hill
December 9, 2020
Gary was a wonderful guy he will be missed always enjoyed his wine!!!!
Tom and Deb Erickson
December 9, 2020
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results