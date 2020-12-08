Gary will be missed greatly, he was the best neighbor! Gary was a very generous thoughtful man always offering raspberries when ripe, apples from his tree, and a variety of homemade wine from his collection. He would be outside snow-blowing the sidewalks up and down the block when it snowed before I could even get outside. He would always text me when he saw a package on my porch wondering if I wanted him to take it to his house until i got home from work. I will forever miss his smile, genuine conversation, and friendly wave as he strolled by the house every day. He will forever hold a special place in my heart and the hearts of my sons and their families! I'm sure the fishing is great in heaven, enjoy! Until we meet again Gary.

Pam Hill December 9, 2020