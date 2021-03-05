Uncle Cano, so sorry you had to leave. You were so kind, fun and always cared for all of us. I have so many memories of you, always with my mom and dad. You were like another big brother really. I am so glad to have spent the last few visits with you. I know how much you Loved China and the kids and your Grandkids, you always said one of them was a tripp and then you say Really his name is Tripp. I have one of your voice mails on my phone and I listen to it just to hear you say “Mija it’s me uncle Cano” I don’t think I will ever delete it. I Love you and will miss you my uncle, my compadre, my brother and most of all my Friend ❤

Laura Moreno Family March 5, 2021