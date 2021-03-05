Menu
Search by Name
Menu
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte Telegraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Genaro Parra
FUNERAL HOME
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
1616 West B Street
North Platte, NE
Genaro "Jerry" "Caño" Parra, 70, of North Platte, passed away March 3, 2021, at Great Plains Health. He was born on April 25, 1950, in El Paso, Texas, to Miguel Parra and Eulalia Garcia. Jerry was united in marriage to Nancy on Dec. 13, 1996, in Denver. The couple lived in Denver for a few years before moving to North Platte. He retired from the Union Pacific Railroad after more than 30 years as a machinist. Jerry loved to travel. His greatest pride and joy in life were his grandchildren and attending their activities. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Pilar Parra; and several of his siblings. Jerry is survived by his wife, Nancy Parra; children, Sabrina Espinal, Stephanie (Johnathon) Pace and Selena Parra; grandchildren, Kiara, Daesha, Aleecia, Gabreyella, Jazmin, Renizmae, Tripp, Jovanne and Cesar; and great-granddaughter, Naomi. Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. A memorial service will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday, March 8, at the Salvation Army of North Platte with Major Harold Poff officiating. The service will be livestreamed via the Carpenter Memorial Chapel Facebook page. Memorial book signing will be from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 7, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is entrusted with arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Mar. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
7
Service
12:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
1616 West B Street, North Platte, NE
Mar
8
Memorial service
11:30a.m.
Salvation Army of North Platte
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
30 Entries
My sincere condolences to the Family. Jerry was such a great guy! He will be missed.
Cynthia Zelinski
March 18, 2021
We love and miss you Dad. Thank you for guiding me through my 1st day back @ work ♥
Sabrina Espinal
Daughter
March 11, 2021
Love and light on your journey nino ❤ Thank you for all the love and memories.
Francine Lobatos Gould
Family
March 8, 2021
I love you Grandpa Cano .
Kiara Parra
Grandchild
March 8, 2021
We will miss you terribly Cano! You were like s father to me for most of my life and I will never forget the love you showed to me and my kids. You will forever be in our thoughts and prayers! Fly high and check on us from time to time. Love you very much!!!
Jennifer Gonzales
Family
March 8, 2021
RIP Nino. So many wonderful memories of you I have when I was kid. Love you Uncle Cano.
Lydia Cunningham
Family
March 8, 2021
May God bless you and your daughter with love and peace❤ we love you Uncle Ca no allhearts❤His nephew&neice Frank&Charleen Lobstos
Frank& Charleen Lobatos
Family
March 8, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Ingrid Carey
Family
March 8, 2021
It was a pleasure to know Jerry at the Men in the Gap meetings.
Chuck Scripter
Acquaintance
March 7, 2021
Sending our love to our family in North Platte. Cano was a grateful man who will be truly missed ❤
Nicole Werner
Friend
March 7, 2021
Uncle Cano, I don’t even know what to say.. I love you and I am going to miss you very much. You were the best Uncle to all us kids. You always made us crack up and have a good time when you were with us your Spirit was larger than life. You knew how to have a good time. I remember you would always tell me “keep up with your softball Mija you’re really good” I believed you and when I pitched I used to think of you. Our life’s won’t be the same without you but your home with the Lord and all our Tia’s and Grandpa Miguel and Grandma Eulalia, and my grandma Tia. Until we see you again Tio. Rest peacefully. Love you JoJo
Josephine Parra
Family
March 6, 2021
Sabrina , Stephanie, John & family My deepest sympathy and condolences to you and entire family at this difficult time. I´m very sorry to hear of your dad passing away.
Sandra Garza
March 6, 2021
Really going to miss you Tio. We had some great times and classic moments! That I will never forget. You were always there for us, especially me during the hard times and the sad times. You were a great uncle and an awesome person. Alway sending positive vibes to everyone. Now you’re up there with my mom, Aunt Delia, Aunt Lola, Aunt Nena, Ruben , My Tony, and my Tia, and the rest of our loved ones. Look down on us here on earth. I’ll always talk about you until my time is up. I love you ~ Chav
Santiago R Baltazar
Family
March 5, 2021
Uncle i just want to say i will always love you. Thank you so much for everything you have done for me. you have been a blessing in my life. I am going to miss you. I have had all good memories with you and the Family. Going to hold on to those forever. I love you uncle the Baltazars send our love.
Samuel Baltazar
Family
March 5, 2021
We are sorry for your family's loss. I loved seeing Jerry supporting his granddaughters on the softball field. He was always available to help and his help was appreciated. In our interactions with him, he was a kind and thoughtful man. He will be deeply missed. You are in our family's thoughts and prayers.
Jo Ann and Brent Lundgreen
Acquaintance
March 5, 2021
Sabrina, I am sorry for your loss sending up prayers for you. Take this time to embrace your family with love and guidance. Prayers
Juliana P Munoz
March 5, 2021
So sorry for your loss your thoughts and prayers are with you all during this most difficult time.
Michael Wyatt
Friend
March 5, 2021
Sabrina and family, so sorry to hear of your loss.
Patricia Garza
Acquaintance
March 5, 2021
Uncle Cano, so sorry you had to leave. You were so kind, fun and always cared for all of us. I have so many memories of you, always with my mom and dad. You were like another big brother really. I am so glad to have spent the last few visits with you. I know how much you Loved China and the kids and your Grandkids, you always said one of them was a tripp and then you say Really his name is Tripp. I have one of your voice mails on my phone and I listen to it just to hear you say “Mija it’s me uncle Cano” I don’t think I will ever delete it. I Love you and will miss you my uncle, my compadre, my brother and most of all my Friend ❤
Laura Moreno
Family
March 5, 2021
REST IN PEACE UNCLE CANO. YOU ARE A ANGELE IN HEAVEN WILL MISS YOU ❤❤❤ ALWAYS WILL BE IN MY HEART.
Rebecca Lobatos Marin
Family
March 5, 2021
Rest in peace Uncle Cano, sending my condolences to the Parra family. I will cherish all the memories, I will never forget all the good times we all had.. .. love you always
Patricia (festes) Sunahara
Family
March 5, 2021
Cano you will be misseda lot of memories playing softball in Sacramento,California for my dad Jesse. Now you both are playing softball looking down on us. Love you Nieves (Moe man) Fernandez
R.I.P.
Nieves Fernandez
Family
March 4, 2021
RIP, Cano we love you and miss you. We hold you forever in our hearts..Tata and Russell
Carmen Carey
Family
March 4, 2021
Selena and Tripp,, may your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Prayers for you and and your family.
Nietfeld Family
Friend
March 4, 2021
My thoughts and prayers go out to you all.
Sherry Carter
March 4, 2021
Rest in peace
March 4, 2021
Rest in paradise cano.
Anthony valdez
Family
March 4, 2021
Rest in peace.
Wayne & Rita Cauthen
Friend
March 4, 2021
Sending our condolences & love to everyone in Nebraska for Cali. We love you all. He made a huge impact here on earth . God bless you all
Esther Cervantez
Sister
March 4, 2021
Cano/Jerry, we loved you as a friend and family. We will miss you and always will have wonderful memories of the time we spent with you. Deepest thoughts and sympathy to your family. We will be here to help whenever needed. RANDY & SHIRLENE
Shirlene Smith
Family
March 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 30 of 30 results