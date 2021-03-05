Genaro "Jerry" "Caño" Parra, 70, of North Platte, passed away March 3, 2021, at Great Plains Health. He was born on April 25, 1950, in El Paso, Texas, to Miguel Parra and Eulalia Garcia. Jerry was united in marriage to Nancy on Dec. 13, 1996, in Denver. The couple lived in Denver for a few years before moving to North Platte. He retired from the Union Pacific Railroad after more than 30 years as a machinist. Jerry loved to travel. His greatest pride and joy in life were his grandchildren and attending their activities. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Pilar Parra; and several of his siblings. Jerry is survived by his wife, Nancy Parra; children, Sabrina Espinal, Stephanie (Johnathon) Pace and Selena Parra; grandchildren, Kiara, Daesha, Aleecia, Gabreyella, Jazmin, Renizmae, Tripp, Jovanne and Cesar; and great-granddaughter, Naomi. Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com
. A memorial service will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday, March 8, at the Salvation Army of North Platte with Major Harold Poff officiating. The service will be livestreamed via the Carpenter Memorial Chapel Facebook page. Memorial book signing will be from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 7, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is entrusted with arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Mar. 5, 2021.