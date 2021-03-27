Gene E. Johnson, 92, of Gothenburg, died March 24, 2021, at Stone Hearth Estates, Gothenburg. Gene was born Aug. 3, 1928, at the Farnam Hospital, son of Phillip and Elnora Johnson. His dad, Phillip, was a farmer and his mother, Elnora, was a housewife. Gene was the baby of the family with two older brothers and one older sister. When asked what he did to help on the farm, he commented "everything." He said they milked four to seven cows by hand twice a day. By the age of 14, he was running the rake for his dad, as they had a threshing machine. He said they were dryland farmers and had some tough years. School was a mile and a half away, which he walked every day. He went to Curtis High School and graduated in 1945. In 1950, Gene was drafted into the U.S. Army. When Gene was discharged, he came back to Farnam. Gene married Carole Adams on Aug. 21, 1955, in Eustis. He bought his first semi and built his trucking business up to 13 trucks with 19 drivers. He was farming as well. To say he was a busy guy was an understatement. Gene also had a custom harvesting business. By 1962, they had 12 combines and would travel to Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Nebraska and end up in the Dakotas. Gene commented that Carole would cook for 19 men out of a small camper trailer. They harvested for 46 years together. Gene said with the different businesses he had, he always had great help, especially Carole. They moved a few times and settled in Gothenburg in 1981 and farmed until 2018. Gene was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Carole M. Johnson; son, Brock Shane Johnson; father, Phillip Johnson; mother, Elnora Johnson; brothers, Clarence Johnson and Ray Johnson; sister, Dorothy Janus; father-in-law, Ike Adams; mother-in-law, Lola Adams; sister-in-law, Ruth Johnson; sister-in-law, Beverly Johnson; and brother-in-law, Butch Janus. Survivors include daughter, Roxanne (Luke) Ritz of Gothenburg; daughter-in-law, Tami Johnson; grandsons, Tanner (Mandy) Schwanz, Kyle Johnson, Tyson Schwanz and Skyler Schwanz; granddaughters, Siera (Trevor) Reimnitz and Abby Johnson; sister-in-law, Lorretta (Bruce) Barrett; brother-in-law, Neil (Lori) Adams; and many extended family and friends. Memorials are suggested to the Gothenburg Honor Guard. Online condolences may be shared at blasestrauser.com
. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 30, at the First United Methodist Church with Pastor Grace Gichuru officiating. Interment will follow at the Gothenburg Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-7 p.m., with family present 5-7 p.m., Monday, March 29, at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Mar. 27, 2021.