North Platte resident Gene Kent Lacey passed away at the Sutherland Care Center on Dec. 19, 2021, at the age of 73. He was born to Charles and Eloise (Deines) Lacey on April 17, 1948, in North Platte, where he grew up. After graduating with the North Platte High School Class of 1966, Gene spent his time bringing a bit of joy to the Armed Forces. During the 1960s he toured with the U.S.O., entertaining troops in 22 countries and 46 states. Over the years, Gene lived in Nevada, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Florida, Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Tennessee, Arizona and Nebraska. He worked for the Union Pacific Railroad in the '70s to help his sick father and then moved to Tennessee and Texas as co-owner of Z.B. Guitar Co. with Buck Owens's Steel Player. He also worked for the Ocean Opry at Panama City Beach, Florida. During the '80s and '90s, Gene had a band with Buck Owens's Bass Player and worked as a technician for Jaguar/Land Rover/Mercedes Benz. He worked during the day, did recording sessions at night and traveled on the weekends playing bluegrass and country music. Gene followed his God-given talents to be happy and always helped others. He was a member of the American Federation of Musicians, the AeroSpace and Machinists Union, Automotive Society of Engineers, United Transportation Union and First Christian Church in North Platte. Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Eloise Lacey. Survivors include his sister, Vicki (John) Freitas of North Platte; and his nephew, Jason (Susan) Lacey of California. Memorials are suggested to Callahan Cancer Center in North Platte. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com
. Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, at the North Platte Cemetery. The casket will be closed. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 23, 2021.