Gene was a long time friend, from grade school, thru high school and beyond. We made and flu model airplanes for years together. He came to see me when he moved back to North Platte and had a good conversation. Was shocked to learn of his passing. He loved his music, have pictures of him with his first steel guitar, and me and my accordion, what a pair. He was a perfectionist at what he accomplished in life. I am sorry of his passing.

Joe Hinman December 24, 2021