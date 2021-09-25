Sponsored by Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte.
9 Entries
My sympathy and prayers are with you. I know Gene was an upright and outstanding man and leader from the things my mom and Uncle Gene said about him. Thank you.
Bobbie Jo Miller
September 29, 2021
I feel so blessed to have known and been inspired by Gene. His positive memory will live on... My prayers are with the entire family.
Betty Jo Armagost
Friend
September 28, 2021
Dear Arlene and family.you have our deepest sympathies and prayers. We always loved and enjoyed every time we were with Gene. We always appreciated his heart after God and desire to find ways to bring others to Christ. Our hearts are broken for you—-but to Gene.”Well done good and faithful servant.” May God’s arms of love comfort you all.and give you peace.
Marc and Marceil Royer Granger, Indiana
Marc Marceil Royer
Friend
September 28, 2021
Arlene and family, My deepest condolences for your loss. Gene was very special to my father. They grew up together in Ewing and Gene was instrumental in introducing my dad to Christ. My dad and mom spoke very highly and fondly of Gene and Arlene over the years. My prayers are with you all during this time. God be with you!
Ann Woeppel
September 28, 2021
Arlene. Our deepest sympathy to you and your family. With love
Dennis & Maureen
Dennis & Maureen Carr
September 27, 2021
Our paths have not crossed for many years but always remember your family and of course, taught Jeanne in grade school. Also. ,Jim’s sister-in-law Terri worked for you at one time. I know that you are strong Christians and are assured of your husbands place in heaven. He will be missed and send our prayers and sympathy for you and your family.
Norma Frerichs
September 26, 2021
May God hold each and everyone of you during this time. Gene was a man a great man, a man that I will forever be thankful for getting the chance to be in his presence along with his beautiful wife Arlene. They brought God back to the forefront for me and made me feel like I was someone that mattered. I will forever miss your sweet soul, and ask that you wrap your loving arms around your queen.
Regina Williams
Friend
September 26, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.Sister Arlene I enjoy our time together in Nebraska with you and Brother Gene .He was a awesome man and will be greatly miss.