May God hold each and everyone of you during this time. Gene was a man a great man, a man that I will forever be thankful for getting the chance to be in his presence along with his beautiful wife Arlene. They brought God back to the forefront for me and made me feel like I was someone that mattered. I will forever miss your sweet soul, and ask that you wrap your loving arms around your queen.

Regina Williams Friend September 26, 2021