Gene I. Libby Gene I. Libby, 84, of North Platte, passed away on Sept. 24, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Gene was born on Nov. 11, 1936, to Loran and Lucy Libby in Ewing. He attended Ewing Public Schools, graduating in 1954. After graduation, he attended Grand Island Business School in Grand Island. After marrying Arlene Walters on June 24, 1956, they made their new home in Omaha where he accepted a position for the Union Pacific Railroad Company as an accountant. After Union Pacific promoted Gene to divisional auditor, he was transferred to Los Angeles. In his spare time, he was Minister of Education for Full Gospel Tabernacle, Bellflower, California, and served as deputy district director of Royal Rangers (boys' program of the Assemblies of God). It was at FGT that he met a friend who introduced him to Shaklee products. To this day, they have enjoyed a long and successful career as Lifetime Shaklee Master Coordinators. While building their own Shaklee organization, he spoke for many other groups. Gene was a "sought after" motivational speaker and spoke at company conventions. They enjoyed travel to many countries of the world because of their success in Shaklee. Gene was an U.S. Army Reservist, was called to active duty for the Berlin Crisis and was stationed at Fort Carson, Colorado, where their son, Bill, was born. Gene had a love for music and enjoyed being part of the Melody Kings quartet in the early 1960s across Nebraska. In later years, he organized a quartet at Parkview Community Church in North Platte. He also organized "community sing-spirations" on Sunday evenings at the church. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Joshua William; his parents, Loran and Lucy Libby; his brother, Ronald Libby; and his mother and father-in-law, Henry and Mildred Walters. Left to cherish Gene's memory are his wife of 65 years, Arlene; his son, Bill (Darla) Libby of North Platte and daughter, Tami (Brian) Wolford of Lincoln; four grandchildren, Corinne (Zach) Schriver, Brandon Libby, Claire Wolford and Logan (Sadie) Ralls; and a sister, Bonnie Christiansen. Memorials may be given to the family for future designation. Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed to the family at carpentermemorial.com
. A celebration of life for Gene will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Parkview Community Church, 1801 N. Jeffers St., North Platte. Private burial will follow at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation will be from 1-7 p.m., with family receiving friends 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 28 at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Sep. 26, 2021.