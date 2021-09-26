Menu
North Platte Telegraph
Gene Libby
FUNERAL HOME
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
1616 West B Street
North Platte, NE
Gene I. Libby Gene I. Libby, 84, of North Platte, passed away on Sept. 24, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Gene was born on Nov. 11, 1936, to Loran and Lucy Libby in Ewing. He attended Ewing Public Schools, graduating in 1954. After graduation, he attended Grand Island Business School in Grand Island. After marrying Arlene Walters on June 24, 1956, they made their new home in Omaha where he accepted a position for the Union Pacific Railroad Company as an accountant. After Union Pacific promoted Gene to divisional auditor, he was transferred to Los Angeles. In his spare time, he was Minister of Education for Full Gospel Tabernacle, Bellflower, California, and served as deputy district director of Royal Rangers (boys' program of the Assemblies of God). It was at FGT that he met a friend who introduced him to Shaklee products. To this day, they have enjoyed a long and successful career as Lifetime Shaklee Master Coordinators. While building their own Shaklee organization, he spoke for many other groups. Gene was a "sought after" motivational speaker and spoke at company conventions. They enjoyed travel to many countries of the world because of their success in Shaklee. Gene was an U.S. Army Reservist, was called to active duty for the Berlin Crisis and was stationed at Fort Carson, Colorado, where their son, Bill, was born. Gene had a love for music and enjoyed being part of the Melody Kings quartet in the early 1960s across Nebraska. In later years, he organized a quartet at Parkview Community Church in North Platte. He also organized "community sing-spirations" on Sunday evenings at the church. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Joshua William; his parents, Loran and Lucy Libby; his brother, Ronald Libby; and his mother and father-in-law, Henry and Mildred Walters. Left to cherish Gene's memory are his wife of 65 years, Arlene; his son, Bill (Darla) Libby of North Platte and daughter, Tami (Brian) Wolford of Lincoln; four grandchildren, Corinne (Zach) Schriver, Brandon Libby, Claire Wolford and Logan (Sadie) Ralls; and a sister, Bonnie Christiansen. Memorials may be given to the family for future designation. Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed to the family at carpentermemorial.com. A celebration of life for Gene will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Parkview Community Church, 1801 N. Jeffers St., North Platte. Private burial will follow at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation will be from 1-7 p.m., with family receiving friends 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 28 at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
1616 West B Street, North Platte, NE
Sep
29
Celebration of Life
10:30a.m.
Parkview Community Church
1801 N. Jeffers St., North Platte, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sympathy and prayers are with you. I know Gene was an upright and outstanding man and leader from the things my mom and Uncle Gene said about him. Thank you.
Bobbie Jo Miller
September 29, 2021
I feel so blessed to have known and been inspired by Gene. His positive memory will live on... My prayers are with the entire family.
Betty Jo Armagost
Friend
September 28, 2021
Dear Arlene and family.you have our deepest sympathies and prayers. We always loved and enjoyed every time we were with Gene. We always appreciated his heart after God and desire to find ways to bring others to Christ. Our hearts are broken for you—-but to Gene.”Well done good and faithful servant.” May God’s arms of love comfort you all.and give you peace.

Marc and Marceil Royer
Granger, Indiana
Marc Marceil Royer
Friend
September 28, 2021
Arlene and family,
My deepest condolences for your loss. Gene was very special to my father. They grew up together in Ewing and Gene was instrumental in introducing my dad to Christ. My dad and mom spoke very highly and fondly of Gene and Arlene over the years. My prayers are with you all during this time. God be with you!
Ann Woeppel
September 28, 2021
Arlene. Our deepest sympathy to you and your family. With love Dennis & Maureen
Dennis & Maureen Carr
September 27, 2021
Our paths have not crossed for many years but always remember your family and of course, taught Jeanne in grade school. Also. ,Jim’s sister-in-law Terri worked for you at one time. I know that you are strong Christians and are assured of your husbands place in heaven. He will be missed and send our prayers and sympathy for you and your family.
Norma Frerichs
September 26, 2021
May God hold each and everyone of you during this time. Gene was a man a great man, a man that I will forever be thankful for getting the chance to be in his presence along with his beautiful wife Arlene. They brought God back to the forefront for me and made me feel like I was someone that mattered. I will forever miss your sweet soul, and ask that you wrap your loving arms around your queen.
Regina Williams
Friend
September 26, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.Sister Arlene I enjoy our time together in Nebraska with you and Brother Gene .He was a awesome man and will be greatly miss.
Dennis Bailey
Friend
September 26, 2021
Very sorry for your loss!!!
Dallas and Tracy Shearer
Friend
September 26, 2021
