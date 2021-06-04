George William "Butch" Shadbolt was born Feb. 20, 1947, in Gordon, to George William and Amanda Sanders Shadbolt. He lived a full and captivating 74 years, doing everything from being a bush pilot in Alaska to building a packing plant in South America, all while establishing a successful ranch at his home in the Sandhills. He grew up attending a one-room schoolhouse on the ranch and graduated from Gordon High School in 1965. Butch attended University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he majored in ruminant nutrition and was "probably" the smartest guy in every room until he returned home to "definitely" be the smartest guy on the ranch. Butch recognized the opportunity his parents made available to him in the cattle ranching business and used his vision and hard work to manage, expand and pass the same opportunity to his family. While managing the ranch, he also served the community as a board member of banks in the Sandhills and the Gordon Memorial Hospital. Butch managed Shadbolt Cattle Company, but his passions reached beyond ranching. He loved flying, hunting, fishing, fine wines and searching for arrowheads and fossils. He could build box corners, break a colt, paint a picture, bake bread and rebuild an engine. He had a long list of hidden talents, not the least of which was building relationships with people. His uncanny ability to connect with all who knew him will be cherished. He was loved and respected by his family, employees and especially his beloved pets. George was known for his intelligence, curiosity, generosity and calm demeanor. He is survived by his wife, Diane Shadbolt; daughter, Anna Shadbolt; son, Quentin (Angela) Shadbolt and daughter Rachel Shadbolt; grandchildren Jordan (Collin) Sanders, Garrett (Katie) Shadbolt, Josie Shadbolt and Shawna Shadbolt; sisters, Sherrill (Deb Carnell) Shadbolt and Meredith (Art) Brownlee; and his favorite cousin, Buck Buckles. Memorials are suggested to the Gordon Memorial Hospital or the ALS Association. Donations may be sent in care of Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home, P.O. Box 366, Gordon, NE 69343. Service was Thursday, June 3, at Winship Park in Gordon, followed by a celebration of life at the American Legion.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Jun. 4, 2021.