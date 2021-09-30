Jody, Bruce, Marcy and Robert. So sorry. The photo is the house where I spent a lot of time as a very young kid. I still remember the burgundy carpet and the old swamp cooler that was in the window where your dad slept during the day. Jerry was a pretty neat guy to me. He hired me (and many others) for long careers on the UPRR. I hope the good memories will outweigh the sorrow you feel right now. Ron (Ronnie, to all of you kids)

Ron Other October 1, 2021