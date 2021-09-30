Menu
Search by Name
Menu
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte Telegraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gerald "Jerry" Rector
Celebration of life for Jerry will be from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at 275 East Sagebrush Trail, North Platte. Look for the red and white balloons. Family and friends are more than welcome to come and enjoy some of Jerry's favorite foods and drinks and share many memories and stories.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Sep. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
275 East Sagebrush Trail, North Platte, NE
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Jody, Bruce, Marcy and Robert. So sorry. The photo is the house where I spent a lot of time as a very young kid. I still remember the burgundy carpet and the old swamp cooler that was in the window where your dad slept during the day. Jerry was a pretty neat guy to me. He hired me (and many others) for long careers on the UPRR. I hope the good memories will outweigh the sorrow you feel right now. Ron (Ronnie, to all of you kids)
Ron
Other
October 1, 2021
The Creel family wishes to share a message of condolence to all of Jerry's loved ones. We are so sad for your loss. May you find peace and healing and in your grief may you be comforted by the love of your family and friends. RIP Jerry. Sincerely, James, Carol Ann, Julie and AnnMarie
Carol A. McKain
Family
October 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results