Celebration of life for Jerry will be from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at 275 East Sagebrush Trail, North Platte. Look for the red and white balloons. Family and friends are more than welcome to come and enjoy some of Jerry's favorite foods and drinks and share many memories and stories.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Sep. 30, 2021.
Jody, Bruce, Marcy and Robert. So sorry. The photo is the house where I spent a lot of time as a very young kid. I still remember the burgundy carpet and the old swamp cooler that was in the window where your dad slept during the day. Jerry was a pretty neat guy to me. He hired me (and many others) for long careers on the UPRR. I hope the good memories will outweigh the sorrow you feel right now. Ron (Ronnie, to all of you kids)
October 1, 2021
The Creel family wishes to share a message of condolence to all of Jerry's loved ones. We are so sad for your loss. May you find peace and healing and in your grief may you be comforted by the love of your family and friends. RIP Jerry. Sincerely, James, Carol Ann, Julie and AnnMarie