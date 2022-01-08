Menu
Gerald Juker
1954 - 2022
Gerald 'Jerry' Eugene Juker Gerald "Jerry" Eugene Juker, 67, of North Platte, passed away on Jan. 6, 2022, at Great Plains Health Hospital. He was born on Oct. 24, 1954, in Broken Bow, to Henry G. Juker and Virginia (Barrett) Oakeson. Jerry graduated from North Platte High School in 1973. He married Diana Smith in North Platte on June 1, 1973. He loved sport fishing, taking road trips, hunting, playing cards and belly laughs. He was predeceased by his parents, Henry and Virginia; and sisters, Janice James and Saundra Booth. He is survived by his wife of 48 1/2 years, Diana; children, Keirestein Hitchcock (Ricky) of Goodyear, Arizona, Amy Juker of Ontario, California, and Jake Juker (Christine) of Houston, Texas; grandchildren, Zachary Hitchcock, Amber Meeks, Madison and Taylor Juker; great-grandchildren, Syrena, Alexander and Zaphianna; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to Shriners Hospitals for Children (donate.lovetotherescue.org). Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed to the family at carpentermemorial.com. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12, at Broken Bow Cemetery. Friends may sign the memorial book from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
1616 West B Street, North Platte, NE
Jan
12
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Broken Bow Cemetery
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte.
It was meant to be for us to get together!! Will miss you cousin. I know you three are whoopin' it up!!!
John Juker
Family
January 11, 2022
Deepest Sympathies on your loss. Hold on to your cherished memories and Jerry will remain forever in your hearts. May God Bless your family during your time of sadness.

Sincerely, Jan Smith and Brad Gress.
Brad Gress
Family
January 10, 2022
I forgot to say R I P Good neighbor...rest in peace...
Mark Schaeffer
Neighbor
January 9, 2022
We shared some wonderful memories laughing, fishing, playing cards and telling stories. Thank you for always making me feel welcome and a part of the family. It has been the biggest blessing marrying your son. Your love of fishing will continue through your grand daughters. May you Rest In Peace until we meet again.
Christine Juker
Family
January 9, 2022
My heartfelt sympathy goes out to your family, may you find comfort and strength by honoring him with your memories.
Denise (Wright)Skiles
Classmate
January 8, 2022
The hearts and prayers of all of us in Jerry's NPHS Class of 1973 are with you all at this sad and difficult time.
Leigh Henline
Classmate
January 8, 2022
