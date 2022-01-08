Gerald 'Jerry' Eugene Juker Gerald "Jerry" Eugene Juker, 67, of North Platte, passed away on Jan. 6, 2022, at Great Plains Health Hospital. He was born on Oct. 24, 1954, in Broken Bow, to Henry G. Juker and Virginia (Barrett) Oakeson. Jerry graduated from North Platte High School in 1973. He married Diana Smith in North Platte on June 1, 1973. He loved sport fishing, taking road trips, hunting, playing cards and belly laughs. He was predeceased by his parents, Henry and Virginia; and sisters, Janice James and Saundra Booth. He is survived by his wife of 48 1/2 years, Diana; children, Keirestein Hitchcock (Ricky) of Goodyear, Arizona, Amy Juker of Ontario, California, and Jake Juker (Christine) of Houston, Texas; grandchildren, Zachary Hitchcock, Amber Meeks, Madison and Taylor Juker; great-grandchildren, Syrena, Alexander and Zaphianna; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to Shriners Hospitals for Children
(donate.lovetotherescue.org
). Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed to the family at carpentermemorial.com
. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12, at Broken Bow Cemetery. Friends may sign the memorial book from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2022.