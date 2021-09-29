Gerald Bruce "Jerry" Rector, 91, of North Platte, died peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Sept. 27, 2021. Jerry was born July 31, 1930, in North Platte to Ed and Jean (McNeel) Rector. He attended school in North Platte and was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. He joined the Army Air Corps in 1946 and was honorably discharged in 1949 after serving in England and the United States, including Alaska. Jerry worked at Luedke Cleaners, Curt Uhl Packard, Firestone, Brown Williamson Tobacco and the Union Pacific Railroad. He worked 36 years for the railroad, starting as a switchman and working his way up to yardmaster, assistant superintendent and eventually retiring as superintendent after 17 years in that position. He ran a tight ship and many of his co-workers loved working for him. After retiring, Jerry worked delivering cars for Bob Spady and doing the courier route for Pathology Services up until two years ago. He never wanted to slow down and was blessed with many great friendships through his various jobs. Jerry married Barbara Jackson in 1950 and they had four children together. He later married Gail Dotson, his longtime companion and love of his life. From this union he gained two more daughters, Sheila and Dianna. Jerry lived a full life and had many interests and hobbies including goose, duck and pheasant hunting, along with sprint car racing. He was a big Husker football fan and had season tickets for many years. Jerry loved country music, especially George Jones and Merle Haggard, and had four dogs in his lifetime that meant the world to him: King, Alex, Chloe and Bella. But what he loved the most was his family and spending time with Gail, her two daughters, and her four grandchildren, Krista, Tanner, Tayler and Trey. He was proud of them all and always willing to do whatever the grandkids wanted, including getting McDonald's or Burger King and watching the same cartoons over and over. Jerry also enjoyed sharing simple pleasures like rides in the country with the sunroof open, shooting marshmallow guns, endless Yahtzee games and drinking tree pop. He loved fixing cars, mowing the lawn with the boys and taking his family on trips. Jerry took many memorable trips including Germany, Branson, Missouri, and countless Husker football games. He also liked teaching his family new things and sharing whatever little gadget he found that would make their lives easier. Jerry took great pride in his appearance, liked shoes and cologne and boy did he love hats! Jerry owned a sprint car with Tom Simon and Bob Stanley and was very proud of it. He knew his cars and owned many different models over the years, never having less than five cars it seemed. Jerry learned to live and love life after retirement and taught his family to love the Huskers, homemade ice cream, good donuts and that milkshakes fix everything. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Ed; granddaughter, Leslie Davis; and great-granddaughter, Abby Rector. Jerry is survived by his wife, Gail; children, Jody (Duane) Fleck, Bruce Rector, Marcia (Scott) Davis and Robert (Adrienne) Rector; step-daughters, Sheila (Mark) Bigelow and Dianna (Dustin Still) Brouillette); grandchildren, Krista (Tanner) Struckman, Tanner (Haley) Baker, Tayler (Danny) Rousseau and Trey Brouillette, Carrie (Eric) Lienemann, Lisa (Wayne) Bortner, April (John) Baade, Lori (Jason) Hansen, Katy (Bob) Denny, Eric Rector, Josh (Katie) Rector, Megan Rector, Emily (Steven) Perez and Jonathan Rector; many great-grandchildren; nieces, Lynne Frederick and Leslie Johns; nephew, Tom Rector; and other family and his loyal companion, Bella, who was by his side to the end. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Paws-itive Partners. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com
. Private graveside services will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery with military honors. Celebration of life will be 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at 275 E. Sagebrush Trail. Look for the red and white balloons and wear your Husker attire. Please come and celebrate Jerry's life, share stories and enjoy some of his favorite foods. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Sep. 29, 2021.