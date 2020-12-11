Gilbert Rudolph Larson, 79, of Waverly, formerly of Curtis, died Dec. 8, 2020, at his home with family by his side. He was born May 7, 1941, in North Platte, the son of Robert and Elsie (Wilhelmson) Larson. Gilbert grew up on the family farm east of Curtis. Gilbert attended and graduated high school from UNSA in Curtis. Following graduation, Gilbert enlisted in the Army National Guard and served his country for over eight years. On June 4, 1961, he married Karen Johnson in Maxwell and to this union, two children were born, Tony and Teresa. Gilbert spent the majority of his life in and around Curtis, where he farmed, ran multiple businesses and was a branch president of First Central Bank in Curtis. He was a member of the Curtis United Methodist Church. Gilbert sang in the church choir, was the president of the Administrative Church Board and served in multiple positions at the church. Gilbert loved to spend time with his family, golfing, attending Bible studies and other church activities. He was a member of the American Legion, Rotary, was the 2014 Curtis Citizen of the Year, served as the finance chairman of Arrowhead Meadows Golf course, was a Curtis Telephone Company board director, president of the Curtis Community Development and an overall advocate for the Curtis area and the community. Gilbert was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Elsie Larson; in-laws, Wilbert and Agnes Johnson; sisters-in-law, Diane Godwin and Catherine (Skip) Spotts. Survivors include his wife, Karen R. Larson; son, Tony (Deann) Larson; daughter, Teresa (Troy) Greve, all of Waverly; six grandchildren, Ryan Larson, Eric Larson, Brooke (Alex) Urban, Brett (Lauren) Larson, Trae Greve and Trev Greve; two great-granddaughters, Caroline Larson and Elsie Larson; twin brother, Gordon (Cathy) Larson of Columbus, Indiana; nieces and nephews, Mike (Shirley) Godwin, Patty (Craig) Bramer, Suzi (Chuck) Miller and Bruce (Dana) Larson; extra-special great-nieces and nephews; and brother-in-law, Larry Godwin. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Curtis United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be shared at blasestrauser.com
. Private graveside services will be at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens, North Platte. A celebration of life will be at a later date. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, at the First United Methodist Church in Curtis. Masks are required and all CDC guidelines and current DHMs will be followed.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 11, 2020.