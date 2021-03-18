Glenn Allen Johansen, 78, of North Platte passed away on March 11, 2021, peacefully in his sleep in Colorado. He was born on Nov. 22, 1942, to Willis and Betty Johansen in North Platte. Glenn graduated high school and joined the Army. After his service, he returned to North Platte and hired on with the Union Pacific Railroad as a brakeman, retiring after 20-plus years of service. On Jan. 6, 1973, a blended family was created when he married the love of his life, Barbara (Staples) Johansen. They made their home in North Platte. Glenn was known for his unmatchable talent with artwork. He enjoyed oil painting, woodworking, pointillism and frequently, creating animal pancakes. He was known to be an animal whisperer and every baby he held, he would rub their heads to help their hair grow. He also enjoyed flying his airplane and hang glider. Glenn was a devoted husband and father. His artwork took him all over the country for art shows. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara; parents, Willis and Betty; brother, Jerry; and special pet dog, Buffon. He will be forever loved, always missed and never forgotten by his children, Ty Johansen, Jeff (Christine) Johansen, Rebecca (Kasey) Adkisson, Denise (Dave) Williams, Becki VanDyke and Jennifer (John) Pettit, who lived at home with him as his caretakers; sister, Lynda Francis and her children; grandchildren, Alex (Armando) Johansen, Brianna Gaunt, Kaylynn (Dalton) Nesvara, Ben Miller, Elizabeth and Ryker Johansen, Jessica (Camden) Grasmick, Tessa Johansen and JaMel Faulkner, Jase (Jennie) Harvey, Jaxx Johansen and Jema Williams, Taelar (Emily) Johansen, Noah, Riley and Canyon Pettit, Tyler, Alex, Natalie, Rozlyn, Felicia, Julia, Clark and Lewis VanDyke and Lizzy, Billy, Mia and Teagen Johansen; great-grandchildren, Braxton Nesvara, Arthur Grasmick, Devin Wilson, J'Elle and Takiyah Theus and Liam Allen Johansen. Cremation was chosen and a private service will be at a later date.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Mar. 18, 2021.