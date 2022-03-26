Glennis Maureen Greeley, 84, of North Platte, passed away on March 24, 2022, at Great Plains Health. She was born on Nov. 1, 1937, to Gordon and Nellee (Veddar) Knotts in North Platte. Glennis grew up on a dairy farm south of North Platte. She attended rural school until the eighth grade and graduated from North Platte High School with the class of 1955. She worked for the Bell Telephone Company. On Sept. 29, 1959, Glennis married Eugene Greeley and they were married for 55 years. The couple lived in North Platte where she raised her family as a stay-at-home mom while living on the ranch for 62 years. She was a great seamstress, a 4-H leader, a collector of cow figurines, anything with a cow on it and an antique shopper. Glennis was very family-oriented; she never missed a birthday and enjoyed the holidays. She loved taking care of her grandchildren and crocheted many items for family members. She enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles and puzzle books. Glennis was always in the center of family activities and chores on the ranch. Glennis was preceded in death by her parents, Gordon and Nellee; her husband Eugene; her son, Daniel; sisters, Janet Johnson, Jacqueline Kaye and Karen Sue; and in-laws, Cliff and Velma Greeley. Survivors include her children, Casandra (Burton) Anthony of Hyannis and Susan Greeley of Grand Island; grandchildren, Zeb (Mariah Sprunk) Greeley of North Platte, Danielle (Jud Gallardo) Greeley of North Platte and Austin (Lexie Trimble) Anthony of Kearney; great-grandchildren, Holden, Hazlee and Helana; her sister, JoAnn (Rex) Coffman of Carbondale, Colorado; brother-in-law, Dick Fogel of Dekalb, Illinois; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Memorials are suggested in her name. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com
. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 31, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow at the North Platte Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 7 p.m., with family present 4-6 p.m., Monday, March 28, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Mar. 26, 2022.