Harold T. Hitch, Jr. Harold T. Hitch, Jr., 86, passed away peacefully on March 23, 2021, in Bowling Green, Kentucky, after contending with Alzheimer's and Parkinson's for several years. Harold was born in Kansas City, Kansas, in 1934 and served in the Marine Corps 1st Division, Recon Company, HQ BN in Korea, where he performed frequent patrols and observation activities in and around the DMZ near the end of the active conflict. He returned home and completed bachelor's and master's degrees in mechanical engineering at the University of Kansas while working for the Board of Public Utilities, and was a licensed Professional Engineer in both Kansas and Nebraska. In 1967 he accepted a position with Consumers Public Power in Nebraska and worked as an engineer decommissioning the Hallam sodium-cooled nuclear reactor demonstration project near Lincoln. He subsequently served as the first operations maintenance supervisor during construction of Cooper Nuclear Station in Brownville before moving to Nebraska Public Power District's main office in Columbus for four years. In Columbus, he led a project to develop NPPD's first optimal dispatch and load projection model with Dr. Don Nelson at UNL. In 1976 Harold was made superintendent at Gerald Gentleman Station, where he worked until 1984 when he returned to Cooper to lead the Appendix R fire protection program implementation and as Plant Services Department manager. He retired from NPPD in 1997. Harold spent many hours in his retirement rebuilding tractors and working on various farm projects. He was notorious for more-than-ample strength in his designs, and always included a great deal of wire and rebar in his concrete projects. He also loved to run character-building exercises on his sons like barbed wire fencing and hay collection on 100 degree days. He adored his miniature Schnauzers Mattie and Kolby. Even in his later years he could not resist working on the roof of his house. Harold was preceded in death by his wife, Sheryl; brother, Gordon; and, sister Patricia Simmons. He is survived by his sister, Thelma Speers; three sons, Brad (Cathy), Darryl (Stephanie) and Tim (DeAhn), 11 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. He was cremated and his ashes will be interred at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Mar. 28, 2021.