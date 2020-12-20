Helen May Amidon Beyea Frederick, 89, of North Platte, passed away Dec. 19, 2020, at Linden Court. Helen was born March 9, 1931, near Fayette, New York, to Chauncey and Marian Amidon. She spent her youth in upstate New York and graduated in 1947 from Mynderse Academy in Seneca Falls, New York. On Oct. 21, 1950, Helen married Norman Beyea and they made their home in upstate New York. They moved to Maxwell in 1960 to pursue the dream of owning a cattle ranch. Norman passed away in January 1967 at 36 years of age in a tragic accident, leaving Helen to take care of their four children. Helen married James Frederick on Sept. 8, 1970, in North Platte, and they made their home in Maxwell. Jim passed away in September 1993. Helen moved into North Platte and spent the remainder of her years enjoying friends, all things music and volunteering at the Agency on Aging and the Senior Center. Her faith was a huge part of her life and she was a member of the First United Methodist Church in North Platte where she was very involved in church life. When her health began to fail, Helen moved into Linden Estates and then Linden Court. She was such a faithful servant of God and was always the first person to volunteer if someone needed help. Helen was preceded in death by her husbands, Norman Beyea and James Frederick; her parents; sister, Doris; and brother, Frank. Helen is survived by brothers, Bert (Gere) Amidon of Lavonia, Georgia, and Lee (Sandy) Amidon of Geneva, New York; brother-in-law, Francis (Linda) Beyea; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Vrooman and Vivian Beyea; son, Brad (Tammy) of Council Bluffs, Iowa; daughters, Linda (George) Somerhalder of Arlington, Texas, Nancy (Rod) Bailey of Maxwell and Donna (Dennis) Coleman of North Platte; stepson, James Ted (Cathlina) Frederick of Amelia; grandchildren, Chad (Naomi) Somerhalder, Michelle (Michael) Fejes, Cyndi (John) Gilmour, Michael (Chastin) Bailey, Ryan (Ashley) Bailey, Crystal (Matt) Seluk, Kayla Coleman, Stephanie (Brandon) Bitner; great-grandchildren, Drake and Kaia Somerhalder, Celeste Vanderbeck, Katelyn and Cameron Seluk, Payton and Ashley Lapinski, Cameron and Madison Bailey and Addison Bailey; step-grandchildren, Vickie (Jesse) Giedd, LeAnn Schaaf, Wayne (Sara) Frederick, Weston (Hannah) Frederick, Margaret Schouten and Russell Frederick; step-great-grandchildren, Connor, Jaidynn and Braxton Giedd, Haily, Ashly, and Brinly Schaaf, Edlyn Frederick, Davinne Frederick, Weston Frederick Jr. and Wyatt, Maebry and Lucy Schouten. Memorials are suggested to the First United Methodist Church or the Grace Food Pantry. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com
. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, memorial services will be at a later date. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2020.