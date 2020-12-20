Donna & family, So sorry to hear of Helen's passing. She was a lovely lady and I enjoyed working with her at church. And just an FYI, we went camping at Seneca Lake, NY and have been to Seneca Falls a lot when I was little because we are from Erie PA. What a small world! Didn't know that is where she was from. I was blessed to know her! Renae

Renae Hiatt December 24, 2020