Helen May Amidon Beyea Frederick
Mynderse Academy
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
1616 West B Street
North Platte, NE
Helen May Amidon Beyea Frederick, 89, of North Platte, passed away Dec. 19, 2020, at Linden Court. Helen was born March 9, 1931, near Fayette, New York, to Chauncey and Marian Amidon. She spent her youth in upstate New York and graduated in 1947 from Mynderse Academy in Seneca Falls, New York. On Oct. 21, 1950, Helen married Norman Beyea and they made their home in upstate New York. They moved to Maxwell in 1960 to pursue the dream of owning a cattle ranch. Norman passed away in January 1967 at 37 years of age in a tragic accident, leaving Helen to take care of their four children. Helen married James Frederick on Sept. 8, 1970, in North Platte, and they made their home in Maxwell. Jim passed away in September 1993. Helen moved into North Platte and spent the remainder of her years enjoying friends, all things music and volunteering at the Agency on Aging and the Senior Center. Her faith was a huge part of her life and she was a member of the First United Methodist Church in North Platte where she was very involved in church life. When her health began to fail, Helen moved into Linden Estates and then Linden Court. She was such a faithful servant of God and was always the first person to volunteer if someone needed help. Helen was preceded in death by her husbands, Norman Beyea and James Frederick; her parents; sister, Doris; and brother, Frank. Helen is survived by brothers, Bert (Gere) Amidon of Lavonia, Georgia, and Lee (Sandy) Amidon of Geneva, New York; brother-in-law, Francis (Linda) Beyea; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Vrooman and Vivian Beyea; son, Brad (Tammy) of Council Bluffs, Iowa; daughters, Linda (George) Somerhalder of Arlington, Texas, Nancy (Rod) Bailey of Maxwell and Donna (Dennis) Coleman of North Platte; stepson, James Ted (Cathlina) Frederick of Amelia; grandchildren, Chad (Naomi) Somerhalder, Michelle (Michael) Fejes, Cyndi (John) Gilmour, Michael (Chastin) Bailey, Ryan (Ashley) Bailey, Crystal (Matt) Seluk, Kayla Coleman, Stephanie (Brandon) Bitner; great-grandchildren, Drake and Kaia Somerhalder, Celeste Vanderbeck, Katelyn and Cameron Seluk, Payton and Ashley Lapinski, Cameron and Madison Bailey and Riggs and Addison Bailey; step-grandchildren, Vickie (Jesse) Giedd, LeAnn Schaaf, Wayne (Sara) Frederick, Weston (Hannah) Frederick, Margaret Schouten and Russell Frederick; step-great-grandchildren, Connor, Jaidynn and Braxton Giedd, Haily, Ashly, and Brinly Schaaf, Edlyn Frederick, Davinne Frederick, Weston Frederick Jr. and Wyatt, Maebry and Lucy Schouten. Memorials are suggested to the First United Methodist Church or the Grace Food Pantry. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Graveside service will be Friday, June 25, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, at the United Methodist Church with the Rev. Dr. Douglas Delp officiating. The service will be livestreamed via Carpenter Memorial Chapel's Facebook page. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
United Methodist Church
NE
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
I was able to watch her service, it was very nice. She was a good woman and I am thankful to have known her. Our families go back a long way. Would have been nice to see all of you kids again. Sorry for your loss.
Marylou Nikkel
Friend
June 26, 2021
It´s hard to lose a parent & you four have been separated from both now...I have fond memories of your mom, knowing she overcame great challenges with perseverance, hard work & faith! She rested some great kids which is still evident today! Worked with her in extension club & never questioned whether you two last girls could handle babysitting a bunch of fun-loving Wahlgren kids!! She taught you well...love & hugs as you say "until we see you again..."
Cheryln wahlgren
Friend
June 23, 2021
I'm sorry for your loss. Helen was such a lady. She had a beautiful smile that made those around feel it to. She was a delight when she came into mom's beauty shop or seeing at the kids programs. She was the lady we wanted to be like. I remember Norms passing. My prayers to family through this time. Til we meet again, Helen rest in peace..
Karen Hughbanks
Friend
June 22, 2021
So very sorry about your loss. May you feel the love and strength of our Lord and Savior. Prayers!
Robin Brown
June 22, 2021
Very sorry for your loss!!!
Tracy Kinzler Heessel
January 26, 2021
Donna & family, So sorry to hear of Helen's passing. She was a lovely lady and I enjoyed working with her at church. And just an FYI, we went camping at Seneca Lake, NY and have been to Seneca Falls a lot when I was little because we are from Erie PA. What a small world! Didn't know that is where she was from. I was blessed to know her! Renae
Renae Hiatt
December 24, 2020
Out thoughts and prayers are with you. Helen was such a delight. Mom and I enjoyed visiting with her at the Linden's.
Phyllis Priest and Janice Huber
Friend
December 23, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you. Your mother was a fine lady that we were blessed to have known for many years, although we have not visited with her for many years. You are the most fortunate children for having had her as your mother. Claire and Charles Nicholas former Nebraskans now living in Texas
Claire and Charles Nicholas
December 22, 2020
To Helen's Family;
We were so very sorry to hear about your Mother. Helen was such a kind, sweet lady and we will always cherish the memories of the times we spent with her when we lived at Maxwell.
May God Bless & Comfort each of you during this time of your loss of such a beautiful Mom & Grandmother.
Our Loving Sympathy is with you.
Leo & Judy Dailey
JUDY & LEO DAILEY
Friend
December 21, 2020
Sorry for your loss, may she rest in peace...R. I. P. ..
Mark Schaeffer
Acquaintance
December 21, 2020
Helen was one of the most energetic hardworking woman I´ve known!! She was always positive & had a smile!! Reared four remarkable kids, much it it alone! So sorry for your loss
Cheryln Wahlgren
December 20, 2020
Helen will always be remembered as an energetic, friendly and wonderful neighbor to me & my family seven were were all at Maxwell ! Rest In Peace you have deserved it! My sympathies to her family!
Carolyn Seaton
December 20, 2020
Saddened to read of Helen's death. May God comfort her family members at this time of sorrow.
Mary Johnson (McCarty) Yahn
December 20, 2020
Showing 1 - 13 of 13 results