Helen Ilene Harper Helen Ilene Harper formerly of Cozad passed away Sept. 3, 2021, at Rockport, Texas, at the age of 85. Ilene was born to Merle and Helen (Kelley) Stackhouse on March 10, 1936, in Maxwell. Ilene began school in Maxwell, but when her father got a job as a farm hand in Cozad, the family moved. Ilene married Carl Schmeeckle in 1954. To this union 4 children, Cindy, Connie, Pam and Michael, were born. They later divorced. She moved to North Platte in 1972, working at the 6th Street Bakery, and then became employed at the Hub Bar. In the early '80s she met the love of her life, Gary Fattig. In the mid-'90s, they purchased an RV, and went to work for Rod Donner at the Mid State Aviation as an aerial pilot. Ilene was also closer to her children and loved to help them in their busy lives. She loved to help her daughter Pam at PJ's Restaurant in Cozad. Her time on the Schneider farm was always dear to her as they worked the cattle, going for parts for equipment, helping with harvest. She loved her family and most important was spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. After Gary retired from aerial spraying, Gary and Ilene would come to Cozad during the summer months and help the family, then travel in the winter months in the warmer southern states. Ilene would continue to almost daily call to check on her family and the weather. She would call the local weather numerous times throughout the day to check and see if there would be imminent weather where her family was. In 2006, Gary and Ilene purchased property and built a home in Rockport, Texas. Ilene and Gary continued to travel and met many great friends along the way, which they continue to stay in touch with all over the United States. Ilene and Gary deeply loved their Rockport home and neighbors in the "hood." She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Rhonda Stackhouse; two brothers, Robert "Bob" and Roger Stackhouse; and many aunts and uncles that meant so much to her. Survivors include her significant other, Gary Fattig of Rockport; children, Cindy (Randy) Schneider of Cozad, Connie (Rod) Diaz of Gothenburg, Pamela (Ron) Jacobson of Central, South Carolina, and Michael (Sara) Schmeeckle of Cozad; seven grandchildren; two step grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; two siblings, Irene (Gary) Pearson of North Platte and Randy (Theresa) Stackhouse of Paris, Missouri; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Memorial donations can be made to the Lamar Volunteer Fire Department, 302 Bois D'Arc, Rockport, TX 78382. Services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, at the Berryman Funeral Home Chapel in Cozad with the Rev. Jill Boyd officiating. Burial will follow at Plainview Cemetery in Maxwell. Casual dress is suggested. Visitation will be from 1-7 p.m., with family present from 5-7 p.m., Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Berryman Funeral Home.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Sep. 12, 2021.
My condolences. Always had a good time with Grandma and Gary. Lots of visits and laughs. Rest in peace Grandma Harper...
Mark Bruder
Family
September 14, 2021
So very sorry about your loss. Condolences to you and family.
Tom Richardson
Friend
September 13, 2021
Gary and family.....Dennis and I are very sorry for the loss of Ilene we think of you both often..prayers for you and the family. Trudy and Dennis
Dennis and Trudy Brosius
Friend
September 12, 2021
Loved Ilene's laughter and the twinkle in her eyes...sometimes a mischievous twinkle...with a big kind heart that was always there for her family. She will leave a big hole to fill with memories, traditions, laughter, and maybe just a little mischief;)
Marilyn Yeutter
Friend
September 12, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers are with you all
Denny & Connie Bockus
Family
September 10, 2021
No amount of words can describe how much you will be missed. We love you Ilene and will always miss you at the happy hours. And the chickies will miss your watermelon pieces.
Dinah Sullivan
Friend
September 9, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.so sorry for your loss . She was a great mom. , grandma, great grandma . She will be missed dearly . God Bless you all .