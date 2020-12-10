Helen R. Nelson, 97, of Curtis, died Dec. 7, 2020, at Senior Living Choices in Curtis. Helen Ruby Nelson was born Feb. 26, 1923, to Peter and Alice (Olson) Mortensen at their farm north of Curtis. She attended country grade school through the eighth grade. After graduating from UNSA in 1940, she obtained a provisional teaching certificate and taught rural grade school for two years, saving money to attend the University of Nebraska in Lincoln. She graduated with a degree in home economics in 1946 and taught home economics in David City for one year, before marrying Virgil Nelson on June 29, 1947. They moved to Trenton, where he was county agent and she was the home agent for Hitchcock County. In 1950, they moved to a farm six miles north of Curtis. In 1960, they moved to the Mort Mortensen homestead. In 1971, they built a house 12 miles north of Curtis, where she resided until February 2006. At that time, she moved into Senior Living Choices. She was a member of Ebenezer Lutheran Church and St. John Lutheran Church, teaching Sunday school and Bible school for many years. Helen was also involved in ALCW and LWML. She was instrumental in organizing the Busy Homemakers home extension club, and she and Virgil formed the Fox Creek 4-H club and were leaders throughout its existence. Helen was very involved in Nebraska Cattlewomen, holding several state offices, directing the Nebraska Beef Cook-Off and helping with the National Beef Cook-Off. Many people, especially her family, said Helen made the best bread in the county. She also made wonderful jellies, often from wild fruit or corn cobs. Her grandchildren always knew there would be home-baked cookies in the cookie jar and more in the freezer. She was a fabulous seamstress and taught sewing as well. She was always interested in trying a new craft, such as pillowcase dolls or sugar eggs for Easter. Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil E. Nelson; parents, Pete and Alice Mortensen; brother and sister-in-law, Ivan and Monine Mortensen; sister and brother-in-law, Harriet and Merle Lipe; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Wilbur and Charlotte Nelson; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Rodola and George Kellogg; and infant sister, Marilyn. Survivors include son, Gary (fiancée, Charlotte Jobman) of Curtis; daughters, Marcia (Arnold) Oltmans of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Carol (Marvin) Hanes of Moorefield; nine grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; special cousin, Mary Mougey of Portland, Oregon; as well as many nieces and nephews. Memorials are suggested to Frontier County Ambulance or the Curtis Senior Center. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, at St. John Lutheran Church in Curtis with the Rev. David Keating officiating. The service will be livestreamed on Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel's YouTube page. Burial for immediate family will follow at 1 p.m. at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m., with family present from 3-5 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13, at St. John Lutheran Church. Masks are required and all CDC guidelines and current DHM's will be followed.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 10, 2020.