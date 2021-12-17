Henry Schick Henry Schick, 91, of North Platte, passed away at Linden Estates on Dec. 15, 2021. Henry was born to Fred and Anke (Gerdes) Schick on Aug. 2, 1930, at North Platte where he grew up. After graduating from high school, Henry was drafted into the U.S. Army where he served in Germany as a tank commander. Following his discharge he returned home and started ranching. Henry later hired on with the Union Pacific Railroad and began his career as a clerk. He then transferred to engine service and eventually retired as an engineer. On April 14, 1954, Henry married Darlene Hartford in North Platte where they made their home. He was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Old Timers and Junior Old Timers. Henry enjoyed working and had a strong work ethic. He liked keeping busy and extended himself to others. He even spent over 20 years helping with Meals on Wheels. Henry will be remembered for his love of people and desire to be a good steward of the land. He was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene; and parents, Fred and Anke Schick. Henry is survived by his children, Anissa (Monte) Walker and Larry (Mary Kay) Schick, all of North Platte; grandchildren, Staci (Brent) Froman, Katie (Mitch) Pacheco, Andrea Schick, Colton (Shyann) Walker, Luke Walker and Bryson Walker; great-grandkids, Brylee and Garrison Froman, Emilee Allen and Callum Walker. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com
. Memorials are suggested to the church. Visitation will be from 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, at Odean Colonial Chapel. Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Private family burial will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 17, 2021.