Henry A. Stahla, 66, of Kimball, died at his home on April 2, 2022. Henry Alan Stahla was born on Feb. 9, 1956, the son of Henry and Lorna (Stellner) Stahla. He attended and graduated from Kimball High School in 1974. Following graduation, he went to work for Henry Stahla Mobile Homes as a salesman. He worked at their North Platte location for 40 years. He was married to Ellen Nisley in North Platte on June 6, 1998. They moved back to Kimball in 2012. He enjoyed laughing and having fun with family and friends. He loved being outside fishing, hunting and playing golf. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, George Stahla; and sisters, Rosie Walsh, Jean Winchester and Marlene Hilkemeier. Survivors include his wife, Ellen Stahla of Kimball; sons, Shane (Erica Munoz) of Minden and Nathan (Stephanie) Jenkins of Fort Collins, Colorado; daughter, Meghan (J. Michael) Sirochman of Seattle; brothers, Jack (Jeanne) Winchester of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Dave (Toni) Stahla of Kimball; sisters, Diane Stahla of Loveland, Colorado, Ella Johnson of Kimball, Norma (John Nail) Traynor of Palo Alto, California, and Dar Gardner of Kimball; and grandchildren Drake and Dayne Jenkins, Payzlea and Reid Stahla and Aria Munoz. Memorials are suggested to Mosaic House, a home for disabled people, 1044 23rd Road, Axtell, NE 68924. Online condolences may be shared at cantrellfh.com
. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 6, at the First English Lutheran Church in Kimball with Randy Bohac officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date. Cantrell Funeral Home, Kimball, is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Apr. 5, 2022.