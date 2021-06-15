Herbert J. "Herb" Madison, 79, of North Platte, passed away on June 11, 2021, at Great Plains Health. He was born on June 18, 1941, to Bernard J. and Dorothy (Wright) in Ogallala. He grew up on a farm two miles north of Rosco. He graduated from Ogallala High School and attended Chadron State College. Herb was united in marriage to Connie Prewitt in Wheatland, Wyoming, on Nov. 27, 1959. To this union two children were born, Deanna "DeeJo" and Bernie. He owned Herb's Western wear for five years, selling western wear and tack in several states. He was also an insurance agent for Writer Agency for 20 years. Herb was a member of the Buffalo Bill Rodeo committee for 20 years, was a PRCA rodeo announcer, Nebraska Rodeo Association steer wrestler and an avid golfer who was often in championship flights. His golf spikes were in his cowboy boots. He was always a cowboy. He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Warren and Alvera (Dooley) Prewitt; and many friends. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Connie; daughter, Deanna "DeeJo of Fayetteville, North Carolina; son, Bernie (Cathy) of North Platte; granddaughter, Michaela; step-grandsons, Austin and Connor Matthews; sister, Joni of Littleton, Colorado; brothers-in-law, Rod (Joyce) Prewitt of Sidney, Montana and Dave (Winnie) Prewitt of Guernsey, Wyoming; and all their families. Memorials are suggested to the family or the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Scholarship Fund. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com
. A celebration of life will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, at Another Round, 1008 W. 18th St., North Platte. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Jun. 15, 2021.