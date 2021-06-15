Menu
Search by Name
Menu
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte Telegraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Herbert J. "Herb" Madison
FUNERAL HOME
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
1616 West B Street
North Platte, NE
Herbert J. "Herb" Madison, 79, of North Platte, passed away on June 11, 2021, at Great Plains Health. He was born on June 18, 1941, to Bernard J. and Dorothy (Wright) in Ogallala. He grew up on a farm two miles north of Rosco. He graduated from Ogallala High School and attended Chadron State College. Herb was united in marriage to Connie Prewitt in Wheatland, Wyoming, on Nov. 27, 1959. To this union two children were born, Deanna "DeeJo" and Bernie. He owned Herb's Western wear for five years, selling western wear and tack in several states. He was also an insurance agent for Writer Agency for 20 years. Herb was a member of the Buffalo Bill Rodeo committee for 20 years, was a PRCA rodeo announcer, Nebraska Rodeo Association steer wrestler and an avid golfer who was often in championship flights. His golf spikes were in his cowboy boots. He was always a cowboy. He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Warren and Alvera (Dooley) Prewitt; and many friends. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Connie; daughter, Deanna "DeeJo of Fayetteville, North Carolina; son, Bernie (Cathy) of North Platte; granddaughter, Michaela; step-grandsons, Austin and Connor Matthews; sister, Joni of Littleton, Colorado; brothers-in-law, Rod (Joyce) Prewitt of Sidney, Montana and Dave (Winnie) Prewitt of Guernsey, Wyoming; and all their families. Memorials are suggested to the family or the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Scholarship Fund. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. A celebration of life will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, at Another Round, 1008 W. 18th St., North Platte. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Jun. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Another Round
1008 West 18 th Street,, North Platte, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
14 Entries
Connie, so sorry about Herb. We all had some good times together. Our prayers are with you and your family.
Tom and Judy Hanna
Friend
June 20, 2021
Connie, DeeJo and Bernie....thinking of you and your family during this time with love and respect.
Barbara Peeks Dunn/Krista Peeks Dittman
Friend
June 19, 2021
Connie, Bernie, and family: I am praying for you all as you move forward without Herb. I am so sorry for your loss and pray that all the family memories will keep him close to you. Let me know if I can help in any way. God bless!
Brian Phares
Other
June 17, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
RENAE HIATT
Acquaintance
June 17, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss, Connie. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Patty Watson
Friend
June 17, 2021
Connie and family,
So sorry to hear of Herb’s death. My prayers and thoughts are with you.
Rossell Haase Kelley
Rossell Kelley
Friend
June 16, 2021
So sorry Connie, will see you later I can’t come to memorial today as my husband is in hospital so need to stay here now love and hugs see you soon
Linda Floro
Friend
June 16, 2021
Thoughts and prayers are with you. Cherish the memories.
Deb Velder
June 16, 2021
Bernie, Cathy and family, our deepest condolences to you all. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Sally and Jim Fleecs
Sally Fleecs
Friend
June 16, 2021
So very sorry to hear about your dad Bernie you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers!
Brenda Mahlberg
Friend
June 16, 2021
I was a wee lad when we first met. Herb was bigger than life as I remember . . . always kind, gracious and welcoming. The Madison family will always hold a special place in my heart. My deepest condolences and thoughtful prayers during this time of mourning.
Tommy Breen
Friend
June 16, 2021
Saddened to read of Mr. Madison's death. We knew his son Bernie back in the American Legion Baseball days. He was being raised right by good parents. May God hold the family in His Loving arms and comfort them.
Mary Johnson (McCarty) Yahn
Other
June 16, 2021
So sorry for your loss! Will always remember Herb´s smile!
Connie L Schwindt
Friend
June 15, 2021
My condolences to the Madison’s . A household bursting with personality and it all started with Herb. May the love you share with each other, along with the love and support from family and friends guide you in this time of grief. Lots of love sent your way from myself and my family. God Bless you all.
Jerry, Cristy, Aden and Lane Thompson
Friend
June 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 14 of 14 results