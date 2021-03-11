Menu
Herbert A. Sukraw
Herbert A. Sukraw, 77, passed away peacefully on March 8, 2021. He was born in North Platte on Dec. 2, 1943, to Albert and Mildred (Gosnell) Sukraw. He was a 1961 graduate of North Platte Senior High. He then attended York College in 1961, went to auctioneer school in 1963, and enlisted in the U.S. Army in June 1964. He married Linda M. Myers on Aug. 20, 1966, in North Platte. Herb retired from the Union Pacific Railroad, where he was a carman for 34 years. He worked part-time at Hinton's Lock and Alarm before moving to Grand Island in 2006, where he worked part-time for Dub's Sporting Goods in Grand Island and Vogel Auto Repair in Saint Paul. Herb was a member of Stolley Park Church of Christ where he served as an elder. He was a respected mentor for his church family, serving anyone he could. He volunteered at NE Youth Camp in Kearney as a teacher and photographer for 12 years. He spent innumerable hours volunteering at Tabitha's Closet, a weekly clothing giveaway, and was named Hope Harbor's 2019 Volunteer of the Year. He was always willing to lend a hand to others. He loved his family and friends and attending his grandchildren's activities. Herb enjoyed many hobbies: hunting, fishing, carving, going to concerts, singing, playing the accordion, Jew's harp, banjo and guitar, making knives, playing cards and games with family and friends and fixing things for others. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers-in-law, Richard Myers and Steven Timmer; sister-in-law, Rosemary Myers; niece, Mary Myers; and nephew, William Roach. Herb is survived by his wife, Linda; daughters, Shelly (Todd) Mau of Sutton, Stacy (Jeff) Vogel of Palmer and Shannon (Jared) Leinen of York; grandchildren, Lakyn and Kesean Mau, Landon, Linnea and Logan Vogel and Graham, Sidney and Maisy Leinen. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Nebraska Youth Camp, 65 Sweetwater Ave S, Kearney, NE 68847. Online condolences may be shared at giallfaiths.com. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island with Russ Dudrey officiating. Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 17, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell, with Pastor Ned Cooper officiating. Coffee and conversation will follow at Walker Road Church of Christ on Oak Street, North Platte. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday, March 15, at All Faiths Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Mar. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
15
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust, Grand Island, NE
Mar
16
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust, Grand Island, NE
Mar
17
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Fort McPherson National Cemetery
Maxwell, NE
Sponsored by All Faiths Funeral Home.
My heart is heavy knowing Herb went to Heaven. May God bless all left to cherish his memories. I'll never forget your cheerful smile and giving soul, Herb. Love to Linda.
Renae L Swanson
March 27, 2021
Sorry for your loss Jane hyde NPHS class 1961
Jane hyde
March 12, 2021
Thoughts and prayers to Linda and the family.
Paul and Marge Svedas
March 12, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with Linda and all the family. John and Phyllis Foster
Johny Foster
March 12, 2021
So sorry to hear about your loss Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family Lynda and Leon Woodward Casa Grande Arizona
Lynda Woodward
March 11, 2021
