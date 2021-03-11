Herbert A. Sukraw, 77, passed away peacefully on March 8, 2021. He was born in North Platte on Dec. 2, 1943, to Albert and Mildred (Gosnell) Sukraw. He was a 1961 graduate of North Platte Senior High. He then attended York College in 1961, went to auctioneer school in 1963, and enlisted in the U.S. Army in June 1964. He married Linda M. Myers on Aug. 20, 1966, in North Platte. Herb retired from the Union Pacific Railroad, where he was a carman for 34 years. He worked part-time at Hinton's Lock and Alarm before moving to Grand Island in 2006, where he worked part-time for Dub's Sporting Goods in Grand Island and Vogel Auto Repair in Saint Paul. Herb was a member of Stolley Park Church of Christ where he served as an elder. He was a respected mentor for his church family, serving anyone he could. He volunteered at NE Youth Camp in Kearney as a teacher and photographer for 12 years. He spent innumerable hours volunteering at Tabitha's Closet, a weekly clothing giveaway, and was named Hope Harbor's 2019 Volunteer of the Year. He was always willing to lend a hand to others. He loved his family and friends and attending his grandchildren's activities. Herb enjoyed many hobbies: hunting, fishing, carving, going to concerts, singing, playing the accordion, Jew's harp, banjo and guitar, making knives, playing cards and games with family and friends and fixing things for others. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers-in-law, Richard Myers and Steven Timmer; sister-in-law, Rosemary Myers; niece, Mary Myers; and nephew, William Roach. Herb is survived by his wife, Linda; daughters, Shelly (Todd) Mau of Sutton, Stacy (Jeff) Vogel of Palmer and Shannon (Jared) Leinen of York; grandchildren, Lakyn and Kesean Mau, Landon, Linnea and Logan Vogel and Graham, Sidney and Maisy Leinen. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Nebraska Youth Camp, 65 Sweetwater Ave S, Kearney, NE 68847. Online condolences may be shared at giallfaiths.com
. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island with Russ Dudrey officiating. Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 17, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell, with Pastor Ned Cooper officiating. Coffee and conversation will follow at Walker Road Church of Christ on Oak Street, North Platte. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday, March 15, at All Faiths Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Mar. 11, 2021.