Hulda M. Gothorp
Hulda M. Gothorp, 80, of Sutherland, died Dec. 20, 2020, at Azria Health in Sutherland. She was born May 10, 1940, in Colby, Kansas, to Ben and Velma (Makings) Haremza. She attended Gem School in Gem, Kansas, and graduated with the class of 1958 from Gem High School. Hulda was a nurse's aide in Colby. She moved to Yuma, Colorado, where she met and worked with Frederick Gothorp at Sterling Industrial Laundry. They married on Dec. 31, 1968, in Sterling, Colorado, making Frederick a dad to Denice. They moved to Sterling and then to Ovid, Colorado, in 1979. After moving to Chappell in 1982, they moved to North Platte in 1994 and then to Curtis in 1997. Hulda eventually moved into Azria Health Care, where she passed away. Hulda loved to travel, craft, sing, camp and was involved in her grandson's lives. She was the "mother hen" of the family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick; parents, Ben and Velma Haremza; brothers, Bob, Bernard, Ed, Lester, David and Raymond; and sisters; Betty and Juday. Survivors include her daughter, Denice Haremza; grandsons, Benjamin (Baillie) Bennett of Tryon and Bryant (Erin) Haremza of North Platte; brother, Jim (Shirley) Haremza of Grand Junction, Colorado; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 26, at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home with Father Josh Brown officiating. Burial will be at 9 a.m. prior to the service at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Service will be livestreamed on the Adams & Swanson Facebook page for those who are not able to attend. CDC COVID-19 guidelines will be respected and therefore social distancing and wearing a mask are required. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
26
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
421 W. 4th St., North Platte, NE
Dec
26
Burial
9:00a.m.
Fort McPherson National Cemetery
Maxwell, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
The service was nice, I could feel Auntie in the musical selections! Denice and family: I’m so very sorry for your loss; it sure helped Aunt Fawna and I both to hear about her seeing Gma and one of the brothers, so thanks for sharing that very personal story. Bring on those memories they will help you deal with your grief. We look forward to celebrating another Angel watching over us all. God Bless!
Susan Haremza
Family
December 26, 2020
Denice,
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Mary Haremza
Family
December 26, 2020
Love you
Duane Williams
Family
December 26, 2020
My deepest sympathy. Our thoughts and prayers.
Connie Williams
Family
December 26, 2020
Denice,
I am so sorry about the passing of your mother. May God comfort your heart!
Karen from the blood drive
Karen Licking
Friend
December 24, 2020
Denice and family,
My thoughts and prayers go out to you during this difficult time. God Bless.
jean gilpin
December 23, 2020
My deepest sympathy and condolences to Erin and Bryant Haremza. I know how how special she was in your lives! My thought and prayers and with you in especially at this time of loss. May you please find peace in the fact that your Grandma is with you always and forever in your heart! You have one very special angel with you forever now no matter what! Bryant your grandma would be so proud of the man you have become!
I’m truly sorry for your loss... and I’m thinking of you and Erin especially in this tough time! You both have each other and now a very very special angle!
God bless your grandma... I know she had a very very special part in your heart!
Hang in there... she has more plans for both of you to come!
Lisa Dancer
Friend
December 21, 2020
