Hulda M. Gothorp, 80, of Sutherland, died Dec. 20, 2020, at Azria Health in Sutherland. She was born May 10, 1940, in Colby, Kansas, to Ben and Velma (Makings) Haremza. She attended Gem School in Gem, Kansas, and graduated with the class of 1958 from Gem High School. Hulda was a nurse's aide in Colby. She moved to Yuma, Colorado, where she met and worked with Frederick Gothorp at Sterling Industrial Laundry. They married on Dec. 31, 1968, in Sterling, Colorado, making Frederick a dad to Denice. They moved to Sterling and then to Ovid, Colorado, in 1979. After moving to Chappell in 1982, they moved to North Platte in 1994 and then to Curtis in 1997. Hulda eventually moved into Azria Health Care, where she passed away. Hulda loved to travel, craft, sing, camp and was involved in her grandson's lives. She was the "mother hen" of the family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick; parents, Ben and Velma Haremza; brothers, Bob, Bernard, Ed, Lester, David and Raymond; and sisters; Betty and Juday. Survivors include her daughter, Denice Haremza; grandsons, Benjamin (Baillie) Bennett of Tryon and Bryant (Erin) Haremza of North Platte; brother, Jim (Shirley) Haremza of Grand Junction, Colorado; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com
. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 26, at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home with Father Josh Brown officiating. Burial will be at 9 a.m. prior to the service at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Service will be livestreamed on the Adams & Swanson Facebook page for those who are not able to attend. CDC COVID-19 guidelines will be respected and therefore social distancing and wearing a mask are required. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 22, 2020.