Ima Joyce Coe, 90, of North Platte, passed away peacefully at dawn on Sept. 10, 2021, at home surrounded by family. Joyce was mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, encourager, teacher, librarian, one-liner comedian, chocolate milk drinker, bridge player, friend, gatherer of misfits, gardener, best toast-maker, zonk player, "looking-day-only" shopper, gift giver, caregiver and love giver. Celebration of Joyce's life will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at the First United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from noon to 7 p.m., with family present 4-7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 23, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Goodfellow Shoe Fund of North Platte.



Published by North Platte Telegraph from Sep. 11 to Sep. 19, 2021.