Ima Joyce Coe
FUNERAL HOME
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
421 W. 4th St.
North Platte, NE
Ima Joyce Coe, 90, of North Platte, passed away peacefully at dawn on Sept. 10, 2021, at home surrounded by family. Joyce was mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, encourager, teacher, librarian, one-liner comedian, chocolate milk drinker, bridge player, friend, gatherer of misfits, gardener, best toast-maker, zonk player, "looking-day-only" shopper, gift giver, caregiver and love giver. Celebration of Joyce's life will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at the First United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from noon to 7 p.m., with family present 4-7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 23, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Goodfellow Shoe Fund of North Platte.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
421 W. 4th St., North Platte, NE
Sep
23
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
421 W. 4th St., North Platte, NE
Sep
24
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
First United Methodist Church
North Platte, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
10 Entries
Gregg Todd
Family
September 29, 2021
Gregg Todd
Family
September 29, 2021
Gregg Todd
Family
September 29, 2021
Mom during your hospice we kept apologizing to each other for past and present offenses, big and small, so much that we struck a bargain: No more apologies we agreed. I forgot one day and apologized for being loud and my lack of having an "inside voice" or something. She said "No apologies-remember". Unconditional, selfless grace and love.
Gregg Todd
Family
September 29, 2021
Aunt Joyce was always kind and caring, and was interested in the activities and lives of her many nieces and nephews. I remember with such fondness the shared joy and closeness of Aunt Joyce and her sisters, my mother Clarice among them. She will be missed by all.
Barry Bauer
Family
September 23, 2021
I am so very sorry for the loss of your mother. I You know how I feel, you know I love you all. So glad Ann and I met her several times. She was a sweet woman and will be deeply missed. Our sincere sympathies❤
DAVID BALLARD
Friend
September 23, 2021
I remember many happy times at Joyce’s house when I was little and Julie was my best friend. Joyce was a great lady and I admired her Sending love and hugs to your family. Sherry Henry Seachord. Also, condolences from Lee Henry to your family
Sherry Henry Seachord
Friend
September 23, 2021
You will be missed but know you will be welcomed by all that proceeded you. We remember the fun family gatherings and your smiling face. Love forever.
Terri and Bill Simpson
September 22, 2021
So sorry for your loss. I remember Joyce from church and the library! ❤❤
Vicki Windham
Acquaintance
September 22, 2021
Aunt Joyce thank you for always making me feel welcome in your home. I hope that you are happy with all of your loved ones in Heaven. I know it is hard for you to leave all of your family down here. Soar high Auntie!! Chrissy
Christine Laumann
Family
September 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results