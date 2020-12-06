Irene Jane Fischer Irene Jane Fischer, 75, of Hershey, passed away Dec. 4, 2020, at her daughter's home. She was born Aug. 10, 1945, in Pueblo, Colorado, to Roy and Elsie (Wagner) Young. Irene grew up in Colorado, Oregon and Alaska. She graduated from high school in Thorn Bay, Alaska. She worked as a nurse in Boulder and Denver, Colorado. Irene moved to Sutherland and was working at the hospital there when she met Dyall Fischer. They were married Sept. 8, 1967 in North Platte and have lived on their own home place near Hershey ever since. Irene was an animal lover and had a way with them. She fostered many dogs and offered hospice for many through the years. She watched many children and was a second mother to lots of people. Her legacy of love will be how she took care of those around her, humans and animals alike. Irene was preceded in death by her parents; son, Dan; brothers, Edward Young, Glenn Young, Frank Young. Survivors include her husband, Dyall of Hershey; three children, Mark Fischer of Hershey, Stephen Fischer of Omaha, Julia (Mitch) Musser of Maxwell; nine grandchildren, Brett, Avery, William, Hannah, Zach, Matthew, Austin, Gage, Payge; sisters, Betty of San Diego, California, Leona Lindvall of Sun City, Arizona, and Linda Bluebaum. Memorials are suggested in Irene's memory. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com
. Services will be at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 8, at Hope Baptist Church in Sutherland with Pastor John Sexson officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Adams & Swanson Facebook page for those not able to attend. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Hershey. Visitation will be from noon-7 p.m., Monday, Dec. 7, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 6, 2020.