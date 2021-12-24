Jack Edward Freiberg, 96, of Spooner, Wisconsin, passed away on Dec. 22, 2021. Jack was husband to Helen, son to Charlie and Florence and brother to Jean and Jerry. He had three kids, Susan (Jim), Chuck (Pam) and Tom, four grandkids, 9 great-grandkids and many nieces and nephews. Jack was a World War II and Korean veteran and took serving his country very, very seriously. After the Navy, the family lived in North Platte. He worked for Sears, as a fireman, an electrician and an EMT instructor. He ran Freiberg Electric until he retired. He was an active member in the Boy Scouts, earning both an Eagle and Silver Beaver award. He was the commander of the American Legion and arranged for Edward Newman to come and speak. He was an Optimist, pyrotechnician at the fairgrounds and a rodeo EMT. Jack moved in with his daughter, Susan, after his wife, Helen, passed away. They moved to Wisconsin in 2018. Jack was living in a nursing home near his family where he was very content. Susan and Chuck served Tom and Jerry Christmas Punch at the nursing home Christmas party. Jack was bedridden with pneumonia but got his Tom and Jerry. When we kissed him goodbye, he was sipping it. He passed away peacefully about 15 minutes later. Thank you to all who loved him and considered him a friend. A military funeral will be scheduled at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell, in the spring. A notice will be printed in the spring with details.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 24, 2021.
Jack was a good guy all around. We took Red Cross training from him so we could go to Girl Scout Camp. I was in several productions at the old community treater with Helen and she also sang for my wedding in 1965. So glad that he could be close to his family in Wisconsin, Harriette Woods Luttrell
Harriette Woods Luttrell
Friend
January 7, 2022
Dear Chuck and Susan, Sorry to read of your Dad´s passing. He was a good friend and fellow Legionnaire and 40 & 8 member with my Dad. He and your Mom were very active in the community. Hugs and prayers to you both
Stephanie and Steve Branch
December 25, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Jack lived a long good life and experience a lot in those 96 years. I got to know your dad when he was our electrician at Joseph´s College:: Cosmetology. He would come
anytime I had a problem with the lights or changing out the light bulbs. Hold onto your precious memories! Rest in paradise Jack!
Robin Brown
Friend
December 25, 2021
Susan
Your mom and dad always treated me so well!!! I´ll never forget your mother running down the middle of the street to the guy we found passed out behind the wheel!!!
Your dad always had time to stop and visit with me before he moved out of town!!! Always bragging about you and his grands!!!
Hope u and yours are in good health!!!
Terry
Terry Kruse
December 25, 2021
Hi, Susan. I subscribe to the North Platte Telegraph and saw the obituary for your Dad in today's paper. Long life. Lived well. My sympathies to you and Chuck. Take Care.
Gary