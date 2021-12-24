Jack Edward Freiberg, 96, of Spooner, Wisconsin, passed away on Dec. 22, 2021. Jack was husband to Helen, son to Charlie and Florence and brother to Jean and Jerry. He had three kids, Susan (Jim), Chuck (Pam) and Tom, four grandkids, 9 great-grandkids and many nieces and nephews. Jack was a World War II and Korean veteran and took serving his country very, very seriously. After the Navy, the family lived in North Platte. He worked for Sears, as a fireman, an electrician and an EMT instructor. He ran Freiberg Electric until he retired. He was an active member in the Boy Scouts, earning both an Eagle and Silver Beaver award. He was the commander of the American Legion and arranged for Edward Newman to come and speak. He was an Optimist, pyrotechnician at the fairgrounds and a rodeo EMT. Jack moved in with his daughter, Susan, after his wife, Helen, passed away. They moved to Wisconsin in 2018. Jack was living in a nursing home near his family where he was very content. Susan and Chuck served Tom and Jerry Christmas Punch at the nursing home Christmas party. Jack was bedridden with pneumonia but got his Tom and Jerry. When we kissed him goodbye, he was sipping it. He passed away peacefully about 15 minutes later. Thank you to all who loved him and considered him a friend. A military funeral will be scheduled at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell, in the spring. A notice will be printed in the spring with details.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 24, 2021.