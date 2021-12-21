Jack L. Hicken, 74, of North Platte, passed away on Dec. 20, 2021, at North Platte Care Center. Jack was born on July 7, 1947, to Frederick and Anna (Gauwitz) Hicken in Torrington, Wyoming. Jack lived most of his adult life in North Platte where he was associated with the North Platte Opportunity Center. They gave him a purpose in life and much fun. They were a great blessing to Jack. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick and Anna Hicken; brothers, Jerry Hicken and James Hicken; and brother-in-law, Sid Holtmeier. He is survived by his sisters, Janice (Chuck) Baasch of Cedar Falls, Iowa, and Joy Holtmeier of LaVista; seven nieces and nephews; and his many friends from the North Platte Opportunity Center. Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, at the North Platte Cemetery with Dr. Douglas Delp, of the First United Methodist Church, officiating. The service will be livestreamed via the Adams & Swanson Facebook page. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 21, 2021.