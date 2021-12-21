Menu
Jack L. Hicken
Jack L. Hicken, 74, of North Platte, passed away on Dec. 20, 2021, at North Platte Care Center. Jack was born on July 7, 1947, to Frederick and Anna (Gauwitz) Hicken in Torrington, Wyoming. Jack lived most of his adult life in North Platte where he was associated with the North Platte Opportunity Center. They gave him a purpose in life and much fun. They were a great blessing to Jack. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick and Anna Hicken; brothers, Jerry Hicken and James Hicken; and brother-in-law, Sid Holtmeier. He is survived by his sisters, Janice (Chuck) Baasch of Cedar Falls, Iowa, and Joy Holtmeier of LaVista; seven nieces and nephews; and his many friends from the North Platte Opportunity Center. Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, at the North Platte Cemetery with Dr. Douglas Delp, of the First United Methodist Church, officiating. The service will be livestreamed via the Adams & Swanson Facebook page. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Graveside service
10:30a.m.
North Platte Cemetery
NE
Sweet Uncle Jack.
Julie Newman
Family
February 6, 2022
Keep you in my prayers
David Brown
December 23, 2021
Joy, I am so sorry for your loss. I´ll always picture Jack around town with a smile on his face whittling something. Out thoughts and prayers are with you. I know it´s been a tough year for you. Steve and Stephanie
Stephanie (Sexton) Branch
December 21, 2021
Fly high, sweet Jack
December 20, 2021
RIP Jack you will be Miss your in no more pain
Cathy Caudillo
Friend
December 20, 2021
