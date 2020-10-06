Jack O. Schaeffer, 87, of North Platte, passed away Oct. 4, 2020, at his home in North Platte. He was born on Dec. 19, 1932, in North Platte to Pete and Edith (Gardner) Schaeffer. He grew up in North Platte and graduated from North Platte High School with the class of 1950. He served in the United States Army beginning Feb. 17, 1953, and was honorably discharged on Feb. 14, 1955. Jack returned to North Platte and married Louisa Vath on Oct. 10, 1959, and to this union six children were born. Jack worked for the Union Pacific Railroad as a machinist his entire career. He retired in 1994 after 44 years. He was an excellent carpenter and enjoyed the outdoors, including hunting and fishing. He especially loved camping with his family. He really enjoyed working with the high school reunion committees. Jack was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Dan Boren; and special little friend, MaKenna Walters. Survivors include his wife of nearly 61 years, Louisa; children, Julie (Scott) Charlton, Deb (Paul) Gibbs, Barb (Rich) Boren-Stoen; Kent (Patti) Schaeffer, Rod (Sondra) Schaeffer and Kathy (Lowell) Schmidt; sister, Virginia Bayne; 16 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Interment with military honors will follow at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Jack requested that everyone wear jeans to the service. Visitation will be from 6- 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Services will be livestreamed via the Carpenter Memorial Chapel Facebook page for those who are not able to attend. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Oct. 6, 2020.