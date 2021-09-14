Jackie Lee "Jack" Kirts, 83, passed from his life on earth on Sept. 7, 2021. Jack was born on Feb. 19, 1938, in North Platte, to Walter and Naomi Kirts. He graduated from North Platte High School in 1956. Jack was married to Linda (Young) Lienemann and had two children: Elizabeth "Liz" and Douglas "Doug". Jack married Donna L. Kirts in 1976. They spent many years in the Phoenix metro area before retiring and moving outside of Charlotte, North Carolina. Jack spent part of his retirement years as an official on the Bass Pro Fishing circuit. He was preceded in death by his parents and first wife, Linda. Jack is survived by his wife, Donna; daughter, Elizabeth "Liz" Stocksdale of Urbana, Ohio; son, Doug Kirts of North Platte; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.



