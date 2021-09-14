Jackie Lee "Jack" Kirts, 83, passed from his life on earth on Sept. 7, 2021. Jack was born on Feb. 19, 1938, in North Platte, to Walter and Naomi Kirts. He graduated from North Platte High School in 1956. Jack was married to Linda (Young) Lienemann and had two children: Elizabeth "Liz" and Douglas "Doug". Jack married Donna L. Kirts in 1976. They spent many years in the Phoenix metro area before retiring and moving outside of Charlotte, North Carolina. Jack spent part of his retirement years as an official on the Bass Pro Fishing circuit. He was preceded in death by his parents and first wife, Linda. Jack is survived by his wife, Donna; daughter, Elizabeth "Liz" Stocksdale of Urbana, Ohio; son, Doug Kirts of North Platte; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Sep. 14, 2021.
so very sorry to hear of Jack passing. he was the lifeof the party while we were in school.thoughts and prayers.
deniece bargell class of 56
September 18, 2021
We are so sorry to lose our classmate. We are a close knit family of friends and are sad to lose another classmate. We are sending a monetary gift to the North Platte Public School
Foundation in his memory.
Class of '56
NPHS
Class of '56
Friend
September 14, 2021
So very sorry for your loss! Jack worked for my Dad at Landon's I think he was in High School. I idolized both Jack and his Ford Vickie. Sorry to see him leave so young.