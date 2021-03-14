Jacob 'Jake' Stamm Jacob "Jake" Stamm, 95, of North Platte, passed away on March 6, 2021, from dementia. Jake was born Sept. 8, 1925, to Peter and Amelia Stamm in Wheatland, Wyoming, one of 13 children. Jake grew up working on the family farm as well as neighboring farms. In 1942, he hired on with the Union Pacific Railroad in Cheyenne and it was there that Jake met the love of his life, Edith Danielsen. He and Edith were united together in marriage on Sept. 18, 1943, in Cheyenne. In December of 1943, Jake entered the U.S. Army and served in W.W.II. He was a rifleman and paratrooper then by the time he left the army in '46, Jake had earned the rank of staff sergeant. Following his discharge, he returned to Cheyenne and his job on the railroad. Jake and Edith were blessed with their son, Jon, in November 1946 and as Jon grew the couple knew they wanted more children. By May '65 they were blessed with the opportunity to adopt a daughter, Jonelle, then were further blessed with the adoption of Jonelle's older siblings, Daniel "Danny" and Michelle "Shelly" in 1969. The Stamm family moved to North Platte in 1973 and Jacob continued working with the U.P. Railroad until retiring in '86. Even though he worked extra shifts and side jobs to provide for his family, he always made time for his children. Jake was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Jake was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church and was very involved in his church. He served at different times as everything from janitor to deacon to elder. Throughout the Bible, God tells us to love our neighbor and that's what Jake did. He was always there to lend a helping hand and with Jake, everyone was a neighbor. Jake was looking forward to this promise from God, "For the Lord Himself will descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of an archangel, and with the trumpet of God. And the dead in Christ will rise first. Then we who are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air. And thus we shall always be with the Lord. Therefore comfort one another with these words." 1 Thessalonians 4:16-18 He was preceded in death by his wife, Edith; as well as his parents and 10 siblings. Jake is survived by two sisters, Roseanna Howe and Pauline Schultz; two sons, Jon (Shirley) Stamm and Daniel (Stacy) Ryan; two daughters, Shelly Young and Jonelle Grant; three grandchildren, Samantha (Chris) Thompson, Lexus Ryan and Jacob Shoemaker; four great-grandchildren, Michelle Thompson, Xander Yates, Dominic Thompson and Lorelli Thompson; as well as many nieces and nephews. Cremation was chosen and burial will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com
. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Mar. 14, 2021.