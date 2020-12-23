James Keith "Jim" Bain, 84, passed away Dec. 22, 2020, at Great Plains Health. He was born Aug. 4, 1936, in Grand Island, to Estel and Minnie (Boulier) Bain. He moved to and was raised in Cozad. He served in the U.S. Navy until 1957, married Kay Ann McGuire in 1956, and moved from California to Kearney, where they lived and raised six children until 1972. He worked making glasses in Kearney until he became a licensed Realtor. He continued working as a Realtor and then moved his family to North Platte in 1972, where he partnered with Gene Wiemers, forming Wiemers and Bain Real Estate. He then went on to become a certified appraiser and formed Jim Bain Appraisal Associates in 1974. Jim was married to Kay for 54 years, until her death on Sept. 7, 2010. He continued working full-time until the time of his death, instilling in his kids the "Bain work ethic." The things he loved most in life were his family, his work and Jack Daniels. Jim was an avid Husker fan and liked to golf. He was a people person and always wanted to be busy doing things going out to play pool, play poker, going to casinos and Las Vegas, and taking trips to visit his kids and grandkids. It was quite a source of pride to him that he was able to pass on his hard-earned business to his two remaining sons. Jim married Michelle Woltemath on Feb. 17, 2014, in Las Vegas, and they were married until the time of his death. Jim lived the philosophy of "Don't sweat the small stuff"in life. He taught us to cut through the BS and just get on with it, well that's going to be a little harder without him around to remind us of that. Cheers, Mr. Bain We will miss you greatly. He is preceded in death by his parents, Minnie and Estel; sisters, Virginia Binderup and Betty Shaw; his first wife, Kay Bain; and sons, Kelly, Kris, and Paul. He is survived by his wife, Michelle; children, Kim (Matt) Joy, Pat Bain and Jeff (Brenda) Bain; grandchildren, Erin (Naomi) Bain, Tammy Bain, Tim Bain, Brooklynne (Mike Drahota) Rosado, Brittany Rosado, Rory Bain, Taylor Bain and Chelsea (Steve) Reigies; step-grandchildren, Adam (Melissa) McMurtry, Sharon, Christina, Michelle and Kalob; and great-grandchildren, Ariah, Paige, Kelly and Hannah. Memorials are suggested to the Lincoln Connection. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com
. Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home with the Rev. Daniel Ramsey officiating. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements. The service will be livestreamed on the Adams & Swanson Facebook page for those unable to attend. Memorial Mass and inurnment at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell, will be in the spring.
Published by North Platte Telegraph from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2020.