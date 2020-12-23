Menu
Search by Name
Menu
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte Telegraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James Keith "Jim" Bain
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
421 W. 4th St.
North Platte, NE
James Keith "Jim" Bain, 84, passed away Dec. 22, 2020, at Great Plains Health. He was born Aug. 4, 1936, in Grand Island, to Estel and Minnie (Boulier) Bain. He moved to and was raised in Cozad. He served in the U.S. Navy until 1957, married Kay Ann McGuire in 1956, and moved from California to Kearney, where they lived and raised six children until 1972. He worked making glasses in Kearney until he became a licensed Realtor. He continued working as a Realtor and then moved his family to North Platte in 1972, where he partnered with Gene Wiemers, forming Wiemers and Bain Real Estate. He then went on to become a certified appraiser and formed Jim Bain Appraisal Associates in 1974. Jim was married to Kay for 54 years, until her death on Sept. 7, 2010. He continued working full-time until the time of his death, instilling in his kids the "Bain work ethic." The things he loved most in life were his family, his work and Jack Daniels. Jim was an avid Husker fan and liked to golf. He was a people person and always wanted to be busy doing things going out to play pool, play poker, going to casinos and Las Vegas, and taking trips to visit his kids and grandkids. It was quite a source of pride to him that he was able to pass on his hard-earned business to his two remaining sons. Jim married Michelle Woltemath on Feb. 17, 2014, in Las Vegas, and they were married until the time of his death. Jim lived the philosophy of "Don't sweat the small stuff"in life. He taught us to cut through the BS and just get on with it, well that's going to be a little harder without him around to remind us of that. Cheers, Mr. Bain We will miss you greatly. He is preceded in death by his parents, Minnie and Estel; sisters, Virginia Binderup and Betty Shaw; his first wife, Kay Bain; and sons, Kelly, Kris, and Paul. He is survived by his wife, Michelle; children, Kim (Matt) Joy, Pat Bain and Jeff (Brenda) Bain; grandchildren, Erin (Naomi) Bain, Tammy Bain, Tim Bain, Brooklynne (Mike Drahota) Rosado, Brittany Rosado, Rory Bain, Taylor Bain and Chelsea (Steve) Reigies; step-grandchildren, Adam (Melissa) McMurtry, Sharon, Christina, Michelle and Kalob; and great-grandchildren, Ariah, Paige, Kelly and Hannah. Memorials are suggested to the Lincoln Connection. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com. Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home with the Rev. Daniel Ramsey officiating. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements. The service will be livestreamed on the Adams & Swanson Facebook page for those unable to attend. Memorial Mass and inurnment at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell, will be in the spring.
Published by North Platte Telegraph from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
May
28
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00p.m.
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
NE
May
28
Interment
3:00p.m.
Fort McPherson National Cemetery
Maxwell, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
13 Entries
Very sorry for the Bain family's loss, Jim and Kay were always fun to help when I worked in the Assessors office. I will keep all of you in my prayers.
Deb (Ryan) Beckmann
June 2, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Jim was a good man.
Walter Abington
Friend
May 27, 2021
So sorry to hear of Jim passing away. Always has a smile of his face. Thoughts and prayers to the family!
Brenda Clark
Acquaintance
May 24, 2021
So sorry to learn of Jim’s passing. Such a good guy....rest in peace.
Nancy Striebel
Acquaintance
January 3, 2021
Jeff and family, Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this time. We are very sorry for your loss. Rest in Peace Jim.
Brenda Smith and family
January 1, 2021
What a wonderful man, and what a wonderful legacy he left in his children and grandchildren! It´s a little sadder in this world. He will be missed by all! Keeping you all in our thoughts and prayers! Mike & Tami
Mike &Tami Timmerman-Lashley
December 30, 2020
When I was a rookie Realtor in Kearney I met Jim. He worked for another firm but unlike many of them Jim always shared his ideas , help and a positive attitude. Jim was a great guy and mentor,he will be missed.
Steve McCormick
December 24, 2020
To Michelle and the Bain family, we were saddened to hear of your loss. Our hearts go out to you in this time of sorrow.
Keith & Annette Gift
Friend
December 24, 2020
Michelle I am so sorry to learn about Jim. I know how much happiness Jim and you enjoyed together and I pray those memories will sustain you, along with God's love, during this time. Sending my love, Donna Hughes.
Donna Hughes
Friend
December 24, 2020
My Thoughts and Prayers go out to all the Family. Losing a Father is always hard.
Roger Stroud
December 24, 2020
Biff, Brenda, & the Bain Family,
We were so very sorry to hear about your Dad. I always enjoyed him when he came to the
Courthouse in Tryon & Leo enjoyed playing pool with him. Our love & prayers are with you.
May your good memories of him give your hearts comfort in the days to come.
With Loving Sympathy,
Leo & Judy Dailey
LEO & JUDY DAILEY
Friend
December 23, 2020
Our Condolences to the Bain family, know that you are in our Thoughts and Prayers.
Tom Didier
Friend
December 23, 2020
My condolences to you Michelle what sadness this is, Jim was such a great guy from being a great business man to a gentleman. He was fun to play cards with and when we both were out just the conversations we would have. God bless you all.
Glenn Neighbors
Friend
December 23, 2020
Showing 1 - 13 of 13 results