Biff, Brenda, & the Bain Family,

We were so very sorry to hear about your Dad. I always enjoyed him when he came to the

Courthouse in Tryon & Leo enjoyed playing pool with him. Our love & prayers are with you.

May your good memories of him give your hearts comfort in the days to come.

With Loving Sympathy,

Leo & Judy Dailey

LEO & JUDY DAILEY Friend December 23, 2020