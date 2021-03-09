James T. "Jim" Beckius, 94 of North Platte, passed away March 5, 2021, at Linden Court. Jim was born on Sept. 20, 1926, in Stapleton, to John L and Faye (Heldenbrand) Beckius. Jim graduated from Baker Rural High School, Stapleton, in 1943. At the age of 16, he entered the United States Navy and served during World War II until 1946. He was a tail gunner and radioman. After his honorable discharge, he returned to North Platte. Jim was united in marriage to Phyllis Jean Schaffer on Feb. 20, 1950, in North Platte. Jim was hired onto the Union Pacific Railroad in 1947 and retired as a conductor in 1983, due to an injury at work. He loved to fly and had his own airplane. He also enjoyed traveling, hunting and shooting. He loved to "bottle dig" and collect bottles. Jim was a member of the American Legion, Moose, Eagles and the Flat Rock Car Club. He enjoyed old cars, but not working on them, along with being an avid historian, collector of pictures and author of books on North Platte. He was the leading force in establishing the 20th Century Veteran's Memorial. Jim enjoyed big band music. He will be remembered as being very giving; even in the nursing home he gave suckers and stuffed animals to kids that came to visit. He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis; parents; grandson, Jesse; and brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Eloise Beckius. Jim is survived by his children, Marsha (Rex) Reece of North Platte and John (Wendy) Beckius of Glenwood Springs, Colorado; grandchildren, Chad (Lea) Reece of North Platte, Josh Reece of North Platte, Joe (Denise) Beckius of Pensacola, Florida, Cody (Alisha) Beckius of Fort Collins, Colorado, and Shane (fiancée, Sadie) Beckius of Grand Junction, Colorado; eight great-grandchildren, Brian, Mina, Jaiden, Roman, Destini, Journey, Ethan and Wes; special cousin, Cindy Schroeder of Phoenix; and numerous other family members and many friends. Memorials are suggested to the donor's choice of a Veteran's organization. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com
. Christian wake service will be at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 14, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial will be at 9:30 a.m. Monday, March 15, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton with the Rev. Mark Seiker as celebrant. Burial will follow at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation will be noon to 4 p.m., Sunday, March 14, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Mar. 9, 2021.