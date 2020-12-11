James David Harris, 77, of North Platte, died Dec. 9, 2020, at Great Plains Health. Jim was born in Omaha on Nov. 6, 1943, and adopted by James and Helen (Swanson) Harris. He grew up and attended school in North Platte. He worked for Harris News Agency until 1985. In 1972, he started Jim's Hobby Shop and devoted himself to the shop. It was located in several different locations over the years until settling on South Dewey where Jim was still running the shop until recently. On June 6, 1965, Jim married Lois Lorraine Gosnell in North Platte. They had three kids and were together for over 55 years. Jim and Lois liked traveling in the camper during the summers and being around family. He had an interest in Native American history, liked bowling and was on several leagues. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Helen Harris; granddaughter, Zena Huddleston; and brother-in-law, Jim Weedman. Jim leaves behind his wife, Lois; sons, James Harris and Brian (Rachel) Harris, all of North Platte; daughter, Pennie (Jack) Reynolds of Elm Creek; six grandkids; four great-grandkids; his sister-in-law, Donna Weedman; brothers-in-law, Larry (Elaine) Gosnell and Ralph (Mary Jo) Gosnell, all of North Platte; and other family. Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com
. Cremation was chosen. Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, at Odean Colonial Chapel. The memorial book may be signed from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 11, 2020.