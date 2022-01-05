James F. Mousel James F. Mousel, 59, of Kearney, died at home on Dec. 19, 2021. He was born Oct. 21, 1962, in North Platte, to James A. and Nikki (Hanna) Mousel. Jim graduated from Thedford High School in 1981 and attended college in Hastings and Colby, Kansas. He loved the Sandhills and the ranching way of life. His motto was if it couldn't be done on a horse, it didn't need to be done. James was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents; his dad, Jim; and his cousin, Cassidy. He is survived by his mother, Nikki; sister, Madison; aunt, Judy Wiese; daughter, Kelly (Isaiah) Curtis and children; son, Todd (Brandy) Mousel and children; daughter, Stephanie (Caleb) Caple; many cousins; close friends, Joe and Ellen Sutton, Doug and Sherry Harris, Rod Buckley, the pastors at Cornerstone Berean Church and his church family, Don and Peg Johnston. A private memorial will be held at a later date.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Jan. 5, 2022.