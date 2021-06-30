Menu
Search by Name
Menu
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte Telegraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James H. "Jim" Holmstedt
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Odean Colonial Chapel
302 South Sycamore Street
North Platte, NE
James H. "Jim" Holmstedt, 71, of Sutherland, passed away at Great Plains Health on June 27, 2021. Jim was born to Clarence and Irene (Daigh) Holmstedt on Feb. 5, 1950, in North Platte. He grew up in Sutherland, where he graduated from high school in 1968. Jim then joined the U.S. Navy in December and served until his honorable discharge in 1972. Jim eventually returned to Sutherland and hired on with the Union Pacific Railroad, working as a signalman for 32 years until retiring. He married Patricia Combs in 1972 and they divorced a few years later. In 1984, Jim married Thelma Layton and they were together until her death in 2008. Jim remarried Patricia in January 2009 and they made their home together in Sutherland. He was a life member of the VFW and Military Order of the Cooties. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Irene Holmstedt. Jim is survived by his wife, Patricia, of Sutherland; sisters, Linda Holmstedt of North Platte and Lorna (Calvin) Johannes of Iowa; his children, James Gloe, Duane Holmstedt, Curtis Holmstedt and Kelly Holmstedt; and other family. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com. Graveside service with military honors will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 24, at the Riverview Cemetery, Sutherland. Memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Jun. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Odean Colonial Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So sorry for his loss what a sweet man loved bowling days plus taking his money at court house always had a smile and laugh prayers to all
Rodney and Deb McNeel
Friend
June 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results