James H. "Jim" Holmstedt, 71, of Sutherland, passed away at Great Plains Health on June 27, 2021. Jim was born to Clarence and Irene (Daigh) Holmstedt on Feb. 5, 1950, in North Platte. He grew up in Sutherland, where he graduated from high school in 1968. Jim then joined the U.S. Navy in December and served until his honorable discharge in 1972. Jim eventually returned to Sutherland and hired on with the Union Pacific Railroad, working as a signalman for 32 years until retiring. He married Patricia Combs in 1972 and they divorced a few years later. In 1984, Jim married Thelma Layton and they were together until her death in 2008. Jim remarried Patricia in January 2009 and they made their home together in Sutherland. He was a life member of the VFW and Military Order of the Cooties. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Irene Holmstedt. Jim is survived by his wife, Patricia, of Sutherland; sisters, Linda Holmstedt of North Platte and Lorna (Calvin) Johannes of Iowa; his children, James Gloe, Duane Holmstedt, Curtis Holmstedt and Kelly Holmstedt; and other family. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com
. Graveside service with military honors will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 24, at the Riverview Cemetery, Sutherland. Memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com.
Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Jun. 30, 2021.