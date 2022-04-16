James Joseph Berger, 74, of North Platte, passed away on April 13, 2022, at Great Plains Health, surrounded by his family. He was born on June 11, 1947, in Camden, New Jersey, the son of Nicholas and Elizabeth Berger. James graduated from Camden Catholic High School and Iona College in New Rochelle, New York, with a bachelor's degree in theology. He was fluent in several different languages and was a lifelong learner. James spent his life helping others as a teacher and educator and never sought recognition or praise. He was a lifelong teacher of science and English and in recent years spent time abroad teaching in Japan. James was a baseball fanatic and an avid fan of the Philadelphia Phillies. James loved life and will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Preceding him in death were his parents; and a brother, Thomas Berger. Surviving James is his son, Mark J. Berger and wife Jennifer of Ogallala; grandson, Nicholas James Berger; sister, Lorraine Murphy of Port St. Lucie, Florida; and several nieces and nephews. In keeping with James always wanting to give and help others, he was an organ and tissue donor with Live On Nebraska. Please honor James by helping others whenever in need. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com
. A celebration of life will be at a later date. Carpenter Memorial Chapel has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Apr. 16, 2022.