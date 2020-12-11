James Michael "Mike" Sprague, 79, of Elkhorn, died Dec. 8, 2020, at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Mary Janssen and Lou Ann Taylor. Mike is survived by his wife, Kathy Sprague of Elkhorn; sons, James Sprague of Omaha, Shawn (Laura) Sprague of Allen, Texas, Charles (Sonja) Sprague of Waterloo and Matthew Sprague of Houston; seven grandchildren; and brother, Larry Sprague of Las Vegas. Memorials are suggested to Madonna Rehabilitation of Lincoln and St. Patrick Parish of Elkhorn and can be left at or mailed to the funeral home. Memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 4:30-6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, followed by a Rosary service at 6 p.m. at the Reichmuth Funeral Home, Elkhorn.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 11, 2020.