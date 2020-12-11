Menu
James Michael "Mike" Sprague
FUNERAL HOME
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road
Elkhorn, NE
James Michael "Mike" Sprague, 79, of Elkhorn, died Dec. 8, 2020, at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Mary Janssen and Lou Ann Taylor. Mike is survived by his wife, Kathy Sprague of Elkhorn; sons, James Sprague of Omaha, Shawn (Laura) Sprague of Allen, Texas, Charles (Sonja) Sprague of Waterloo and Matthew Sprague of Houston; seven grandchildren; and brother, Larry Sprague of Las Vegas. Memorials are suggested to Madonna Rehabilitation of Lincoln and St. Patrick Parish of Elkhorn and can be left at or mailed to the funeral home. Memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 4:30-6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, followed by a Rosary service at 6 p.m. at the Reichmuth Funeral Home, Elkhorn.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Visitation
4:30p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE
Dec
13
Rosary
6:00p.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE
Dec
14
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Elkhorn, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thoughts and prayers are with you, Kathy and family, during this time. Many memories of Mike while working at Vocational Rehabilitation in North Platte. When he finished his dictation he always ended it with `brother Ben...´. Wish I could remember the rest of it. Many blessings.
Charlene Votaw
December 14, 2020
Rest In Peace. Blessings Kathy and Family
Marty and Judy gutschenritter
December 11, 2020
