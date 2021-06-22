He gave me my first music lesson. I knew him in grade school. I have a 1st grade picture of me and him--we were both in the front holding the class identification plaque. That's quite a few decades ago! I have no other friends that I've known for as long. He was a brilliant artist and musician. And--one of the funniest guys I've ever met--or ever known of, for that matter. TOTALLY hilarious! Back to the universe you go, Jim! STAR STUFF, my man! Always! =)

Kelly Dowhower Friend June 24, 2021