I've known Jim since the 70's and will miss him. He was the only person that had enough patience to try to teach me how to play guitar. That was his passion and talent, he was always willing to give of his time to help others and share his talents for music. A kind and gentle soul. May he rest in peace!
Rick Kimball
Friend
July 14, 2021
I miss you
Echo ray
Family
June 29, 2021
Great memories from playing with James in high school , Condolences to his family
Stanley Raetz
Friend
June 25, 2021
He gave me my first music lesson. I knew him in grade school. I have a 1st grade picture of me and him--we were both in the front holding the class identification plaque. That's quite a few decades ago! I have no other friends that I've known for as long. He was a brilliant artist and musician. And--one of the funniest guys I've ever met--or ever known of, for that matter. TOTALLY hilarious! Back to the universe you go, Jim! STAR STUFF, my man! Always! =)
Kelly Dowhower
Friend
June 24, 2021
Good bye my childhood friend we had a lot of good times growing up I will always remember you
Tracy Dowhower
Friend
June 23, 2021
May you RIP James !
Robert Trembly
Classmate
June 23, 2021
He was my friend for a lot of years Good bye old friend