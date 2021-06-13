James H. Ryan James H. Ryan "Jim," 71, of La Vista, died peacefully at home June 11, following a courageous battle with ALS. He was born on Dec. 1, 1949, in Syracuse, New York. Jim grew up in upstate New York and then moved to Omaha where he earned a business administration degree from UNO. Jim was an insurance agent in North Platte for 35 years. He was a partner at Schad, Ryan, Jewell Agency which later became United Insurance Services. After retiring, Jim returned to Omaha. Jim was an avid sports enthusiast. He competed in bowling, handicapped horse races, collected sports cards, excelled at card games, and coached youth baseball, basketball and football. Most of all he loved watching his grandchildren's sporting events and enthusiastically provided gatorade, praise and analysis after the games. He faithfully attended Creighton and UNO basketball games, College World Series games, horse races and any sporting event he could. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Marie Ryan; brothers-in-law, Michael Zaleski, John Wanzenried, and Edward Wanzenried; and sister-in-law, Verna Gene Wanzenried. Jim is survived by his loving wife, Kathy; sons, Jeff (Keri) of Omaha and Jason (Shannon) of La Vista, beloved grandchildren Kelley, Josey, Caitlyn, Alyna, Jack and Ty; sisters, Mary Lou Zaleski of North Syracuse, New York, Carol Ann (Patrick) Nugent of Pennellville, New York, Patti (Jeff) Ryan-Brosk of Englewood, New Jersey, and Barbara (Mike) Brill of Constantia, New York; brother-in-law, Pete Wanzenried of Rocklin, California); sisters-in-law, Lil Wanzenried of Rochester, New York, Tina Weller of Rochester, Lynda Wanzenried of Rochester, Kelly Wanzenried of Omaha, and Lucy Franks of Omaha; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and many, many dear friends. He will be dearly missed by his friends and family. True to Jim's style, he did not want a funeral or lots of attention. In lieu of flowers, Jim requested that donations be sent to St. Andrews Methodist Church or Papillion-La Vista High School Athletic Booster Club.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Jun. 13, 2021.