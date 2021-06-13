James H. Ryan James H. Ryan "Jim," 71, of La Vista, died peacefully at home June 11, following a courageous battle with ALS. He was born on Dec. 1, 1949, in Syracuse, New York. Jim grew up in upstate New York and then moved to Omaha where he earned a business administration degree from UNO. Jim was an insurance agent in North Platte for 35 years. He was a partner at Schad, Ryan, Jewell Agency which later became United Insurance Services. After retiring, Jim returned to Omaha. Jim was an avid sports enthusiast. He competed in bowling, handicapped horse races, collected sports cards, excelled at card games, and coached youth baseball, basketball and football. Most of all he loved watching his grandchildren's sporting events and enthusiastically provided gatorade, praise and analysis after the games. He faithfully attended Creighton and UNO basketball games, College World Series games, horse races and any sporting event he could. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Marie Ryan; brothers-in-law, Michael Zaleski, John Wanzenried, and Edward Wanzenried; and sister-in-law, Verna Gene Wanzenried. Jim is survived by his loving wife, Kathy; sons, Jeff (Keri) of Omaha and Jason (Shannon) of La Vista, beloved grandchildren Kelley, Josey, Caitlyn, Alyna, Jack and Ty; sisters, Mary Lou Zaleski of North Syracuse, New York, Carol Ann (Patrick) Nugent of Pennellville, New York, Patti (Jeff) Ryan-Brosk of Englewood, New Jersey, and Barbara (Mike) Brill of Constantia, New York; brother-in-law, Pete Wanzenried of Rocklin, California); sisters-in-law, Lil Wanzenried of Rochester, New York, Tina Weller of Rochester, Lynda Wanzenried of Rochester, Kelly Wanzenried of Omaha, and Lucy Franks of Omaha; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and many, many dear friends. He will be dearly missed by his friends and family. True to Jim's style, he did not want a funeral or lots of attention. In lieu of flowers, Jim requested that donations be sent to St. Andrews Methodist Church or Papillion-La Vista High School Athletic Booster Club.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Jun. 13, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
My deepest sympathies to you, Kathy, and Jeff & Jason & families. Jim left lots of good memories for us all!! Keeping you in my prayers.
Sue Boyer
Friend
June 19, 2021
My sympathies to you and your family. Strength and peace comes in waves--your memories and stories will bring comfort.
Kate Beiting
June 16, 2021
Sorry for your loss Kathy, Jason and Jeff. He was a good man and raised good kids
Bob McFarland
June 14, 2021
Kathy and family - We were so sorry to hear of the loss of Jim. Living next door to you for several years, we were fortunate to get to know him. He always had a big smile on his face and it was clear that his family and his grandkids were his life. He will be missed by many!
Dennis and Sue Brown
June 13, 2021
So sorry to hear of Jim´s passing. He was great to work for and enjoyed life. Kathy, Jeff, Jason - you are in my thoughts and prayers.