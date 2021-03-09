James Richard Sheets, 85, of Deadwood, South Dakota, formerly of O'Neill and North Platte, passed away March 5, 2021, at his home in Deadwood. James, the son of Lester and Loretta (Sparks) Sheets was born Feb. 26, 1936, in O'Neill, where he grew up. In his 20's, James married Mavis Wondercheck in O'Neill. To this union, five children were born: Annette, James, Angela, Jon and Joe. On March 13, 1981, James married Mary Lou Collins in North Platte. To this union, two sons were born: Lester and Warren. Mary had five children from a previous marriage, which James loved as his own: Eileen Olson, Franklin Collins, Sidney Collins, Nathan Collins and Iva Busboom. James enjoyed fishing, Nebraska football, telling jokes to make people laugh and spending time with his family. He loved to draw and was a talented artist. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Loretta (Sparks) Sheets; brother, Virtus Sheets; sister, Sharon (Sheets) Wilkinson; brothers-in-law, Ron Wilkinson and Harry Shiffer; and son, James Sheets. James is survived by his children, Lester (Karie) Sheets, Warren (Kelli) Sheets, Sidney (Vicki) Collins, Nathan Collins and Iva (Wayne) Busboom, all of North Platte, Eileen Olson of Chadron, Franklin (Penny) Collins of Long Pine, Annette, Angela, Jon and Joe; sister, Norma Shiffer of Denver; and numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A celebration of life gathering will take place at a later date.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Mar. 9, 2021.